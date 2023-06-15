Brooklyn Road

Pictured is the Richmond Township road that is now permantly closed.

 photo by CHERYL A. CLARKE

MANSFIELD — Richmond Township supervisors decided to permanently close Brooklyn Road after a portion of the road collapsed last month.

There is no timeframe as to when that will happen yet, because the process to close a road is lengthy, according to township secretary Mary House. The board voted on the road closure at the June 6 meeting.

