MANSFIELD — Richmond Township supervisors decided to permanently close Brooklyn Road after a portion of the road collapsed last month.
There is no timeframe as to when that will happen yet, because the process to close a road is lengthy, according to township secretary Mary House. The board voted on the road closure at the June 6 meeting.
She said the problems with the road have been ongoing for years.
“We got a dirt and gravel road grant from the Tioga County Conservation District in 2021 to try and fix it but it did not fix it, so we had to put barriers back up as a safety precaution,” she said.
The section of road to be closed is between 268 and 698 Brooklyn Road. This will mean the road with no longer be a thru street, but only open to residents and delivery people, she added.
Supervisors also agreed to sponsor a CPR and First Aid class for residents aged 16 and older on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mansfield Fire Hall. Lunch will be provided. Call 570-662-3442 or email richtownship@yahoo.com to register.
All local fire and ambulance crews need volunteers and this is a way teens and young adults can be active in the community.
The supervisors also announced that they will hold a special meeting on June 20 at 5 p.m. to take action on moving forward with a broadband fiber grant opportunity for Richmond Township residents.