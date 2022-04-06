Rookie Cooks has relocated to a state of the art culinary space at 68 Main St., Wellsboro.
The cooking academy was founded by Tammy Mengee of Benedict’s Bus Service during the COVID-19 pandemic and was based at the Tioga County Fairgrounds. Rookie Cooks offered cooking classes and group culinary events and they are now expanding their offerings.
“I didn’t know what would happen, the buses were basically shut down,” said Mengee. “I still had bills coming.”
Mengee started with Sit ’n Sip wine and food events and quickly expanded.
“I’ve always had a love for culinary,” she said. “I already had a 3,500 person customer base, and they really came out — it was a whole new market.
Jamie Fry, formerly of The Wren’s Nest restaurant, is the lead instructor at Rookie Cooks; some guest chefs may be scheduled this season as well. The new location is licensed as a restaurant.
“Jamie was instrumental in creating this,” said Mengee.
Along with hands-on classes and cooking demonstrations, groups can customize their event. One group did a chopped-style evening with competition and prizes last season, and Girl Scouts requested a cookie-baking event.
Each ingredient is prepared for student cooks, and they are provided with everything they need for their recipe. The chef guides them through the process and at the end students dine on their creations.
Rookie Cooks also offers restaurant-style “nights out.”
Mengee is partnering with bus tours and hotels in Corning and Williamsport to bring tourists to town. Rookie Cooks will be a featured event on their itinerary.
Larger motor coach groups will dine at The Deane Center across the street.
A new class for motor coach groups will be called “Taste of Tioga.” It will showcase local products such as maple, wine and oil. Visitors will sample and cook with these ingredients and will have an opportunity to purchase them.
Rookie Cooks’ will purchase meats and other products from locally-owned Hillstone Farms.
“This is all about partners,” she said. “I want to help local vendors.”
The new location features professional kitchen equipment including an industrial gas stove, a double deep fryer, three sink stations, an on-demand hot water tank and a fully stocked pantry.
Up to two people can utilize the individual cooking stations, which double as dining tables.
The upstairs space at 68 Main has been completely renovated. Mengee gives special credit to Dan Frank, who did the construction, Dave Paxson of Let Dave Do It and Eric Hamblin for the flooring.
“I need to give a huge shout out to Fry’s Fire Protection for the work with the fan,” she said.
Mengee plans to expand into craft classes, and is working with local artists to offer floral, woodworking and painting instruction.
Rookie Cooks begins their season on Friday, April 8 with a pierogi-making class. An Easter egg workshop is slated for Saturday afternoon with a Mediterranean food and wine pairing in the evening. An Easter brunch class is scheduled for Sunday.
For more information about Rookie Cooks, visit Rookie Cooks Academy on Facebook or email tammy@benedictsbus.com.