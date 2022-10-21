Folks say a witch lies buried in the Roseville Cemetery.
Clarina Watson lived in Salem, Mass. between that dreaded time of 1692-1693. In the hysteria, she was identified as a witch and sentenced to hang.
For some reason, whether good fortune or bad magic, Clarina escaped the hangman’s noose.
She wandered from village to village for a while, but eventually settled in Roseville, one of the most northern colonies in Tioga County. It is a small village, a little group of houses near a pond, in the middle of farmland. Nothing special. Folks are friendly.
But Clarina never quite fit the mold of a farmer’s wife. Folks say she continued her evil ways, practicing magic and conjuring spells on her innocent neighbors.
This time, when accused of witchcraft, Clarina did not escape. Maybe she’d used all her magic at Salem or maybe the Devil felt it was time to claim his own.
She was hanged in the gallows and buried within a circle of cypress trees. Did the villagers believe that cypress, reputed to be the wood of the cross, would contain the evil and keep it from being released? Perhaps.
It seems to have worked. The circle of trees is cold, even on the hottest July day.
Folks say if you enter that grove on All Hallow’s Eve, you’ll never leave. Clarina’s ghost will keep you there to serve as her companion for eternity.