On Saturday, Nov. 27, 92-year-old Ivan Matthewson shot his 100th — and probably his last — deer.
Matthewson, of Roseville, downed the large eight-point at 1:31 p.m. from a ground blind off Sugar Branch Road.
“It’s not the largest I ever got, but it’s one of the largest I’ve gotten recently,” said Matthewson. “It’s really a big deer.”
He began hunting small game at age 12 and got his first deer around age 16. A retired ordained Baptist pastor, Matthewson rifle and bow hunted in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois and Montana, where he bagged a mule deer. His last charge was the Roseville church, which he led from 1988-2000.
Matthewson began keeping track of his total kills when he had about 20 deer, realizing that he was starting to lose track of the total. He would write the total number of deer on his hunting license each year, then transfer the new total to the next tag.
He was hoping to shoot his 100th deer in 2020, but fate — or the good Lord — determined otherwise. First, a spring on his gun broke with a deer standing in front of him. A week later, carrying a different rifle, he looked through the scope with his right eye and saw — nothing.
“I realized my sight had gone bad in a matter of a few days,” Matthewson said.
After surgery and recovering 90% of his vision, he returned to the field this year to reach his goal. He carried several licenses — both antlered and doe tags on a handicapped permit.
“Because of that, I did not have to look for horns,” Matthewson said.
His usual hunting rifle was home, having been damaged when flood waters filled the basement of his home this past summer. A neighbor, Dale McKay, lent him a rifle used by McKay’s son.
Matthewson made his way to his blind, made of pallets with a metal roof, located near a swamp with cattails, and waited.
“All I could see was movement from other deer going through. I don’t know how many went through and then this one stopped in an opening about three foot wide,” Matthewson said. “I couldn’t get a good look at the head, but knowing that any deer would be legal, I was able to shoot.”
He did — once — and the deer went down. Matthewson left his cover, but got disoriented and spent the next 45 minutes looking for the deer. He decided to backtrack in the direction of where he saw the deer come from.
“Pretty quick, I could see the deer. I was elated. Not only did I get a deer, but I got a nice buck for number 100,” he said.
Other hunters in the area happened by and helped him drag it to his car and load it. Matthewson and his wife, who will celebrate her 92nd birthday and their 71st anniversary Dec. 5, will process the deer and keep some for themselves and give the remainder to others.
The memory of this hunt will join other memories: he and his brother Clyde each bagging a deer while hunting with their father, helping a friend claim a black squirrel, watching an owl fly overhead while he sat in a stand, getting close enough to touch a wild squirrel, the sunrises and sunsets, fellowship with family and friends.
It will also share memories with his time as a pastor, helping bring others to God by just sharing his love of hunting, fishing and carpentry.
“I think I’m through. Down in that swamp, 45 minutes looking for that deer was tough,” Matthewson said. “I decided if I could get my 100th, that’s it. I’m satisfied. But I’m not through with fishing yet.”