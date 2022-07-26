The Wellsboro Rotary Club has purchased three bicycle repair stations that dot the Pine Creek Rail Trail between Darling Run and Blackwell.
The club received a grant to purchase the three stand-alone stations with attached tools. The idea was the brainchild of Rotary member Rick Doganiero, a cyclist who had seen similar stations at other bike trails.
“I’m a cyclist and I was In Cincinnati for my son’s concert,” Doganiero said. “I was riding a bike trail and whenever I came to a town’s parking area, I’d see these repair stations.”
The stations have hanger arms where riders can put their bikes, along with tools such as screwdrivers, wrenches and allen keys attached by cable. Everything needed to make minor repairs on a bicycle is available in one spot. One of the stations, the one at Darling Run, also has an air pump included.
“I thought it would be great for the trail,” Doganiero said.
Rotarians first sought permission from the Bureau of Forestry, which oversees the rail trail. The repair stations are the first of their kind on the northern end of the trail.
“We thought it was a great idea because a lot of people when they arrive at our trailhead may discover that their tires are low in air pressure or there is something that needs to be tweaked mechanically on the bicycle,” said District Forester Jim Hyland. “These repair stations allow them to get those things taken care of so they can better enjoy their ride.”
The club applied for a grant from the District Rotary organization and received $5,000, enough to purchase three units. That was before the pandemic, which delayed the project and increased the cost of the stations. The air pumps were not included on two units to bring the cost within the grant. The club hopes to purchase and add pumps to the two units at a later time, Doganiero said.
The staff from the bureau of Forestry installed the three units roughly eight miles apart: at the Darling Run parking area, Tiadaghton parking area and Blackwell parking area, said Hyland.
“Darling Run and Blackwell are two of the most popular exit and entry points for the rail trail,” Hyland said. “And Tiadaghton is midway between. If you are to develop a problem with your bicycle while traveling through the remote canyon, the repair station would give you an opportunity to fix your bicycle midway.”
This is just one of many projects that Rotary has completed to benefit the community, said Doganiero.
“Rotary is all about giving back to your community. We have a lovely rail trail that goes for 60 miles,” he said. “You’re in a pretty remote area. If anything happens to your bike, this will help fix it, and hopefully bring more people to the area.”