Rotary donates to Deane Center

Wellsboro Rotary co-presidents Paul Rollison (left) and Dawn Bowser (right) presented a check for $13,700 to Amy Welch, Deane Center executive director.

 submitted

The Wellsboro Rotary Club hosted Amy Welch, executive director of The Deane Center for the Performing Arts, at its meeting on April.

Welch gave an overview of the history of the Center, and of how it was created pursuant to the will of the late Ivah Deane, who funded the project with a bequest of $1,000,000.00. Over the years it has developed into an integral part of Wellsboro, hosting performers, theater and community groups. The Cecilia Finestone Memorial Park is almost complete and will feature outdoor instruments to encourage the musical interests of children. A free summer concert series will be starting soon.

Tags