The Wellsboro Rotary Club hosted Amy Welch, executive director of The Deane Center for the Performing Arts, at its meeting on April.
Welch gave an overview of the history of the Center, and of how it was created pursuant to the will of the late Ivah Deane, who funded the project with a bequest of $1,000,000.00. Over the years it has developed into an integral part of Wellsboro, hosting performers, theater and community groups. The Cecilia Finestone Memorial Park is almost complete and will feature outdoor instruments to encourage the musical interests of children. A free summer concert series will be starting soon.
The Center’s finances are partially underwritten by commercial tenants but there is still a need for funds from outside sources to enable the Center to operate.
One of the club’s members was so impressed that a pledge of $5,000.00 was made at the meeting, anonymously. In addition, the donor offered to match donations made by other members up to an additional $5,000.00.
Several members and their spouses donated a total of $4,350.00 which was matched. The total amount donated to the Deane Center is $13,700.
This is an example of how the club and its members support the Wellsboro community. Planning will soon begin for the upcoming centennial of the chartering of the club in January 2025. To learn more about Wellsboro Rotary email wellsbororotary@gmail.com or find it on Facebook.