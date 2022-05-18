The Wellsboro Rotary Club presented the Paul Harris award and a Community Leader award at their spring dinner at the Penn Wells Hotel on May 17.
Former Rotary President Dawn Bowser was presented with the Paul Harris award.
Rotary President Nate Gage honored Bowser and her husband Mike.
“Although they are flatlanders,” Gage said, “they moved to Wellsboro with such kindness and a ‘I’m going to get involved attitude.’
“Her leadership has set the standard,” said Gage.
Bowser is a longtime member of Rotary, the Wellsboro Women’s Chorus and many professional organizations.
“I am so humbly honored to accept the 2022 Paul Harris Fellow award,” Bowser said. “I truly believe in the good Rotary does, not just in the world but in our community.”
Dr. Edgar Wong was presented with a Community Leader award.
Gage and Rotarian Carl Chambers outlined Wong’s service to the community and his fascinating life, beginning with his Newfoundland origins, medical training, marriage to Dr. Maria Cruz, and their life and service in Wellsboro.
Wong was recognized particularly for his leadership in youth sports. He was the founder of Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer and was a driving force behind the Wellsboro youth swim team. Also noted was Wong’s decades-long involvement with Hamilton-Gibson, the Endless Mountain Music Festival and many other arts organizations.
Rotarians Jim Paxson and Bob DeCamp were honored for over 50 years of Rotary membership and service. Craig Devenport was also recognized for his extensive service to Rotary and was announced as the next Rotary District Governor as of July 1.
“This is a big area, spanning east to New Jersey,” said Gage. “There has been only one other district Governor from Wellsboro — Rock L. Butler in 1941.”
Dinner, drinks and presentations were interspersed with raffles and prizes, with the “Last Man Standing” cash grand prize won by President Nate Gage.