GAINES - Rough Cut Lodge has expanded its footprint across Route 6 to include four new lodge units.
Owners Mike and Michelle Morroson bought the new property a year ago this month.
It used to be home to the North Woods Gift Shop owned by Tom and Cathy Livsey, which featured mini golf, gem mining and an old train caboose, which alone remains.
The Morrosons have owned Rough Cut Lodge since 2015 when Mike’s parents Doug and Diana Morroson retired. They had purchased the property in 1998; Mike and Michelle met on the property and were married there.
“Having watched mom and dad, we knew what to do and what not to do,” said Mike Morroson. “We couldn’t fathom letting it out of the family.”
The Morroson’s 16-year-old son is now a fly fishing guide at the lodge.
The new lodgings feature a one-bedroom unit, a studio and two two-bedroom spaces. There will be fire pits and camp games to complement the picnic area.
“This is great, because it’s a little more privacy, but guests get to use everything available across the road — kayaks, fishing, everything,” said Morroson.
The time was right to expand.
“Since COVID, people want a cabin in the middle of nowhere,” Morroson said. “We went from busy weekends to being booked solid all week.
“The majority of tourists are from southeast Pennsylvania, Philly and New York City,” said Morroson.
“The Canyon is great, but you know what the big draw it? Cherry Springs,” said Morroson. “We take it for granted that we see stars every night, but not everyone does.”
Morroson also noted that there is “lots of interest” in winter ATV riding now that ATV trails have been expanded.
Of particular interest is the train caboose, which has sat onsite since the property functioned as a train station transporting logs from the surrounding forests to distant destinations.
The caboose is lined with old photographs of loggers at work, Pine Creek, buildings of note from the Galeton area and the long gone train station.
“We do our best to preserve the history,” said Morroson. “This tells the tale of the entire valley.”
The caboose would have housed the train’s crew and has four bunks and storage. It is not open to guests yet, but Morrison is confident that after the steps and surrounding landscaping is shored up that interested guests and train buffs will be able to tour it.
A new four-bedroom cabin is also opening soon at the main property at 2570 Route 6.
Tim Empson was the contractor for the new units. Morroson credits the staff with much of the success of Rough Cut, particularly property managers Jimmy and Brenda.
The Morrosons designed the interiors of the units, which feature Amish-made furniture and modern detailing.
“This has been a labor of love,” Morroson said.