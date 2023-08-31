As summer fades and students return to their halls of learning, a group of people are taking steps to ensure that the kids make the journey to and from school in one piece. For the Wellsboro Area School District, that responsibility belongs to Benedict’s school bus drivers.
Benedict’s has been owned by Maria Frank and her sister since 2015, but the company was started by her grandfather in 1964.
“We’ve all been drivers ourselves,” said Frank, who has been driving more frequently of late because of a driver shortage. “I’ve had my license for two decades now. It’s a hard job to find people for just because of the hours, but it’s great for retired people and stay-at-home parents.”
According to Frank, every driver has to have a CDL and pass their background check and clearances to work with kids.
“We also have to take a 20-hour class, then another 10-hour class every four years for re-certification,” Frank explained. “However, if you already have your CDL, we can provide the training right here.”
In addition to driving the school bus from time to time, Frank is also the dispatcher. In that role, she works with the transportation director at the school to handle situations like floods or road closures.
“It can be difficult at times to keep everyone safe and on time; the roads seem to be getting more dangerous lately,” said Frank. “It’s probably a weekly occurrence that we see people running red lights.”
According to Frank, it can also be hard to follow those incidents up in court when the bus driver reports them.
“My dad always said that it’s not that we want to get anyone in trouble,” explained Frank. “We just want people to stop driving recklessly.”
Drivers and pedestrians should know what the different colors of a bus signal indicate. Yellow lights mean to slow down and drive cautiously, and red lights mean that drivers must stop.
“Route 6 is really bad because people run right through the lights. We had an incident where one driver actually saw a crash as a kid was about to get out of the bus, and last year one of our busses was rear ended by a car. Luckily the car was little, so it actually went right under the bus,” said Frank. “It’s a lot of pressure, but all of our drivers are experienced and they know what to watch for. When something like that happens, or even if the bus hits a deer, another bus is sent out to take all of the kids to the hospital to get checked out.”
Although most of the issues that school bus drivers have to handle are external, there are some situations that require a kid to be removed from the bus.
“It’s rare that a kid gets kicked off a bus,” explained Frank. “It doesn’t happen often. We ask the school for aides in behavioral situations, but there have been a few times that a kid has had to be kicked off the bus.”
If not allowed to ride the bus, students get transferred to a school van. School vans are the vehicles that transport kids with disabilities and severe behavioral issues, and they are provided by Correll Transport in Mansfield.
“It can be challenging at times, but our first priority is safety,” said Frank.
School bus drivers have to leave at different times, depending on their route. According to Frank, drivers with longer routes have to be on the road as early as 6:20 a.m., and drivers with the shortest routes leave as late as 7 a.m.
“Once a driver has been on their route for a while, they like to keep it,” said Frank. “There isn’t really any fighting for one route or another. The drivers like to have the same kids that they’ve been driving. Some of the drivers have been doing it so long that they now have the kids of students they used to drive.”
Although the job can be challenging at times, most drivers choose to come back year after year. When Benedict’s asked the drivers what their favorite part of the job was, the number one response was that they just like the kids.