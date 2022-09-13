WELLSBORO — Santa Claus will be coming to town this December, but exactly when and where remains to be seen.
The borough council here will decide when or whether to have a night parade to welcome Santa Claus for the holiday season. In 2021, the borough hosted its first Magical Lights parade the Friday night before Christmas on Main Street.
Ryane Rumsey brought the request before council at the Sept. 12 meeting. He noted that the 2021 parade attracted fire and ambulance departments from across the county, private citizens, a Jeep club, school band and the jolly old elf himself. It also drew hundreds of spectators.
“It is worthy of repeating,” Rumsey said.
The parade traveled a little more than four blocks, from Water to Queen Street, then onto Main Street to Central Avenue before units returned to the starting point.
It wasn’t until months later that Rumsey learned of issues during a conversation with Wellsboro Police Chief Jim Bodine.
Much of the concerns centered on safety, visibility when holding an after dark event, and the possibility of someone being struck by a vehicle.
One option was to hold the parade during daylight hours, possibly during Saturday’s event, Rumsey said. However, that defeats the Magical Lights aspect of it, he added.
Rumsey, who is employed as a safety specialist in the gas industry, and others have formed a group to create a safety plan for the parade — whether held during the day or night. He invited Bodine and council members to take part in the planning.
“I’m confident we can pull off a safe event,” Rumsey said, adding that the final decision is in council’s hands.
No action was taken on the request.
In other business, the council:
- Said action was tabled on a revision to the short-term rental ordinance to give council and the solicitor more time to finalize the wording and get it precise.
- Approved action for borough manager Louis Rachiele and the solicitor to draft an ordinance for a sewer, water and garbage rate increase to become effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- Authorized closing portions of Pearl and Charles streets from noon-6 p.m. Oct. 29 for the UPMC Halloween Path on the Green.
- Agreed to allow the Wellsboro Lions Club to hold the White Cane Day fundraiser from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 8 on Main Street.