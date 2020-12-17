A special guest will be bracing the streets of Mansfield Saturday afternoon, Dec. 19. Santa will make his rounds and wave to kids from his vehicle.
Santa will start at 4 p.m. from the W.L. Miller School and along Park Road, turn right at the road next to Pump and Pantry. He’ll make a left onto South Main Street and follow Elmira Street. He’ll turn right on to Elmira Street and then left on Extension Drive.
He will go up the hill, turn left on Decker, left on Vosburg, left on Wakefield and back to Extension.
He’ll go down the hill, turn right onto East Elmira, left onto North Academy, right on East Wellsboro, left on St. James, right onto First, left on East Main, left on Second, right onto Clinton, down Third, left on East Main, left onto Fourth, left on Clinton, left to Second, and finally, a right on South Main.