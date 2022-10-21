Legend has it her name was Sarah. She had just started school at the Mansfield State Normal School, living in North Hall. She was studying music, planning to one day become a teacher.
But fate intervened.
During World War I, her sweetheart left to fight the war. They wrote one another faithfully, long letters filled with emotion. Then one day, the letters stopped. She wrote and waited… wrote and waited some more.
Then she got a letter. It was postmarked from the Western Front. The man she loved had died, killed in action while fighting.
Sarah cried out in agony. She rushed up the stairs, going around and around the open area as she climbed higher and higher.
Blinded by tears, she reached the top and hung onto the railing. Then, too fast for anyone to react, she vaulted over the railing, plummeting down the four stories to the ground level below.
She died, never to sing or play music again.
Or does she sing and play still?
Students tell tales of hearing a haunting melody playing in the empty hallways, now home to the university’s libraries. The music stops suddenly as the near the room and peer around the door only to find it empty.
Sometimes they hear a sweet soprano that echoes an eerie refrain, but no one’s there. Her face has been seen outside, staring through the upper story window to the people inside.
Footfalls are heard when no one is there. Doors creak open and close without the help of a human hand.
Sarah? Perhaps.