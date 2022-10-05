MANSFIELD — Members of the Save the Gatehouse Committee kicked off the capital campaign to raise another $130,000.
So far, said committee chair Brian Barden, the group has raised $158,000 in donations, commitments and in-kind donations for the work completed to date. That includes a new roof, new foundation, exterior sidewalks and patio space, and initial efforts to restore the interior.
The next phase calls for replacing the pillars marking the entrance to Smythe Park, restoring the fencing and gates, and constructing an arch over the entry name with the park name and lighting.
That will cost an estimated $120,000-$130,000, said Barden. The good news is that a donor has stepped forward who wants to see the project completed. Furthermore, the donor challenges the community to match donations dollar for dollar until the goal is reached.
“So folks, just one word: give,” Barden said.
The capital campaign kicked off on the 130th anniversary — to the day — when the first night football game under electric lights was held in Smythe Park, said committee member Steve McCloskey. On Sept. 28, 1829, Mansfield Normal School met Wyoming Seminary on the field on a Wednesday night during the Great Mansfield Fair. An estimated 20,000 people attended, not even the largest attendance day, he said.
“There was a palpable excitement in the town,” McCloskey told those attending.
Mansfield was playing only its fourth football game, the first with actual uniforms. Following the merger of the Edison Electric Co. and Hudson Thompson Electric Co. under the new banner of General Electric, the school was able to secure a dynamo to electrify the playing field.
Although it is unknown who set up the match with Wyoming, it is believed that Mansfield’s quarterback, George McGuire, who had ties to Kingston and Wyoming Seminary, was responsible.
Mansfield secured Wyoming’s attendance by offering $110 for the team to come, equal to about $4,000 today, said McCloskey.
Scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m., the game was moved forward when the new lights turned out to be dimmer than expected. The game was called off due to unsafe conditions at half time, the score tied 0-0.
The Gatehouse is tied to the fair, said McCloskey, having been replaced in 1879 following flooding throughout the Tioga River Valley when the same storm system that devastated Johnstown traveled north and east. All the fair buildings and original gatehouse were destroyed a short time before the fair opened. The Mansfield community came up with money and a work crew to rebuild the gatehouse in the two weeks before the fair.
Mansfield and Wyoming met again on the gridiron field the following year at Wilkes Barre. The game ended when a brawl erupted on the field.
The fair dissolved in 1957, sold Smythe Park to the school district and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Gatehouse served as storage, housed Santa’s Gift Bag and even an art display before sitting empty.
When the building deteriorated to the point that the school district was going to demolish it, the Save the Gatehouse committee formed to save and restore it.
“It’s something uniquely Mansfield,” McCloskey said. “If that is gone, there will be no memorial to a historic event…. It’s worth saving and it’s worth saving now.”
Like the original builders, the restoration committee strives to restore Mansfield’s civic pride, he said.
To support the Save the Gatehouse efforts, donations can be made at savethegatehouse.org, at mansfieldfoundation.org under “Special Initiatives” or by mail/drop off at 54 South Main Street
Mansfield, PA 16933. Be sure to note “Save the Gatehouse” on checks