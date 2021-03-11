WELLSBORO — The two new playgrounds being replaced this summer will both have a rubberized base at the surface.
The Wellsboro Area School District board of directors voted at the March 9 meeting to go with a poured in place rubberized surface for the playgrounds for the Charlotte Lappla and Don Gill elementary schools.
The cost of the PIP rubberized surface totals $119,838, which the board approved with one caveat. The district must set aside money each year to cover replacement costs.
The board debated the pros and cons of using the PIP surface or engineered wood fiber. The existing Don Gill playground has a PIP surface, while the Charlotte Lappla has wood fiber.
The discussion revolved around:
- Cost — wood fiber is less expensive but needs replenished annually.
- Shock absorbency — both are the same.
- ADA accessibility — wood fiber meets basic guidelines while PIP exceeds them.
- Life expectancy — PIP is projected to last 12-15 years and worn spots can be patched; wood fiber must be replaced entirely within eight years.
The Little Tikes playgrounds will cost $169,666.49, which includes installation. The Don Gill playground is $104,876.70 and Charlotte Lappla is $64,789.79.
All but $10,000 of the cost of the playgrounds has been raised by the Wellsboro Elementary Parent Teacher Organization.
Directors said they view the PIP and covering the additional cost as its contribution to the project.
“The community has contributed toward the project because it is important to them. This is our response back: it is equally important to us,” said Superintendent Brenda Freeman.
The board will vote on establishing the capital reserve fund and the determine the amount, which has been suggested at $12,000, at the April meeting.
In other business, the board:
- Learned that clinics are being scheduled to give the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to faculty, coaches, staff, bus drivers and others. All the WASD personnel who wanted a vaccine in the first clinic received it.
- Accepted the resignation of board member and President Sue Judlin as of April 30.
- Announced that PSSA testing will be conducted this spring. Middle and elementary students are piloting an online version.
- Middle school students may also take diagnostic testing for class levels in the 2021-22 school year.
- Learned that C&N Bank is transferring the real estate tax collection lock box from the Wellsboro Post Office to Philadelphia.
- Property owners can mail tax payments to the lock box, drop it off at any C&N branch office or the WASD business office.