Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium, a non-profit organization that oversees local school-to-work and work-based learning programs, was granted $12,500 by the Tioga County commissioners to expand its reach.
NTIEC Educational Coordinators Carrie Bradley and Jill Wheeland are growing the non-profit organization’s school-to-work program by partnering with local businesses to provide more options for school-to-work students and to support the local businesses that support the community. To facilitate this growth, Bradley approached the commissioners in December to request funding to help NTIEC and local school districts provide school-to-work opportunities to more students.
The Commissioners accepted Bradley’s request and granted $12,500 to NTIEC to help more students engage with the program. According to Bradley, this grant will provide internships and school-to-work placement for 10 additional students in the community.
“Without the support, our workforce development initiatives wouldn’t be possible,” said Bradley.
Currently, NTIEC manages over 100 students from Cowanesque Valley Junior-Senior High School, North Penn-Liberty High School, North Penn-Mansfield High School, Wellsboro High School and Williamson High School at over 90 work sites. The work sites are varied and cater to as many potential careers as possible, ranging from chain restaurants and local businesses such as McDonald’s and AJ’s Outdoor Power Equipment to medical centers such as a veterinary center and a dentist’s office.
This wide range of possibilities that school-to-work offers encourages high school students to experience the world beyond school and allows students to try a variety of options that will help them decide on their future career. The program also provides students with the training and skills necessary to enter the workforce, and exposes students to the importance of the local economy, local businesses and community growth.
“Our need for business partners to help train and guide our young generations is vital to continued community growth,” said Commissioner Erick Coolidge.