NTIEC

Pictured, from left to right, are: Chris Ensminger of AJ’s, Commissioner Roger Bunn, NTIEC Educational Coordinator Jill Wheeland, Commissioner Erick Coolidge, NTIEC Educational Coordinator Carrie Bradley, Commissioner Mark Hamilton, Josh Ives of AJ’s.

 photo by Ash Sergejenko

Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium, a non-profit organization that oversees local school-to-work and work-based learning programs, was granted $12,500 by the Tioga County commissioners to expand its reach.

NTIEC Educational Coordinators Carrie Bradley and Jill Wheeland are growing the non-profit organization’s school-to-work program by partnering with local businesses to provide more options for school-to-work students and to support the local businesses that support the community. To facilitate this growth, Bradley approached the commissioners in December to request funding to help NTIEC and local school districts provide school-to-work opportunities to more students.

