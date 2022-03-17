WELLSBORO — The borough council here is in search of a new borough manager.
At the Monday, March 14 meeting, council accepted the resignation of Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr.
He leaves the position he has held since August 2017 to work for Corning, Inc. Boyce said no official last date of work had been set as of Monday’s meeting.
Street bids
Council also opened bids submitted for two projects: milling and paving Water Street and tar and chips for Bodine Street.
Council only awarded bids for one project, Water Street, on the recommendation of Boyce, because the borough only has $113,000 available for the work. The contract will go to the low bidder, HRI, contingent upon approval from local PennDOT representatives.
HRI bid $98,432.15 for the Water Street project. Council received five bids for that project, ranging up to a high of $162,783.68.
Two bids were received for the Bodine Street work, ranging from $24,989 to $37,651. Accepting either would have exceeded the available monies.
Ordinance amendments
Council is considering amending two ordinances and have referred both to the General Government Committee for review and recommendation. The committee includes Joan Hart as chair, Mike Wood and Kevin Clark.
Officials are considering adding a 70 decibel maximum level for motor vehicles to the Noise Disturbance section of the Health and Safety Ordinance. According to information provided to the press, residential limits usually start at 55-60 decibels.
The other ordinance is the Transient Retailer. Changes would increase fees from $15 to $100 a day, from $80 to $700 a week, from $120 to $3,000 a month, and from $600 to $26,000 per year.
In addition, amendments would prohibit fixed or mobile vehicle/display locations on Main Street or within one block of a permanent licensed direct business competitor.
In other business, the council took action at a special meeting on March 4 to hire Scott Tanner as a police officer, contingent upon his successful completion of a medical exam, psychological evaluation and drug screening.