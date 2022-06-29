Predictions for stormy weather didn’t keep people from attending an open house at Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, located at 725 Gee Road, Tioga from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
The festive event, always scheduled for the last Sunday in June, started in 2017. Because of COVID, an open house was not offered in 2019 or 2020.
The sanctuary sits on 10 acres, allowing shelter animals room for exercise and leisurely walks. Volunteers make up most of the staffing, with only two people serving in paid, part-time positions.
“We are so grateful to those that have supported us,” said Sue Cook, founder of Second Chance. “The community has been so good to us; we wanted to pay it forward, so we let the vendors set up for free for today’s event.”
Local vendors were inside the shelter’s massive dog park area, offering items for sale that included maple syrup, wind chimes, pottery, jewelry, beverage tumblers and macrame; many donating some of their proceeds back to the shelter.
Bigfoot Country radio’s mascot was also there, much to the delight of the children in attendance.
Shelter animals were outside with volunteers, happily milling about and enjoying the attention from the many attendees, including Entei, a Bernese mountain dog that was rescued after being abandoned in the woods. A massive but gentle soul, Entei occasionally goes to the Green Home, where shelter President and Board member Jim Howe works.
“Entei definitely enjoys the attention he gets from the residents and staff there,” said Howe, “and he loves giving it, too.”
New or improved additions to the Sanctuary include the Kitten Kottage, where a mother cat and her kittens are housed together before joining the general population at the shelter.
The newest building on the property is coming to fruition thanks to a generous trust from Osceola native Flavio Mione, who died in 2019. The Flavio Mione Outreach Center will serve as a clinic, surgical and recovery center offering spay and neuter services, rabies vaccinations and microchipping.
For more information on Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, including donations or to volunteer, visit www.secondchanceas.org or visit the Facebook page.