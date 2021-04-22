First responders who seek help for anxiety, depression and other mental health issues can be stigmatized for doing so.
Rebekah Phelps, a licensed mental health therapist, specializes in providing help for first responders — police, fire, ambulance and medical staff — who are often on the front lines providing help during a traumatic event.
“I think there is a stigma if you seek help,” Phelps said. “They are talking about it a little more. Unfortunately, a lot of people view first responders and helping professionals as a go-to source, as the ones who are supposed to make everything better. In that society, we almost forget that they are human, too. If someone does have a mental health struggle, it’s seen as a bad thing.”
Phelps believes there are factors that play into the mental health issue. The first is the nature of the work, responding at all hours, disrupted sleep, working in chaotic and stressful situations. The other factor is what Phelps calls “vicarious trauma,” when responders repeatedly see and deal with trauma.
“Over time, when we have that amount of stress, it does a lot to our mental health,” Phelps said. “If it happens one time or rarely, it’s OK. But the problem is, it happens to first responders consistently over time.”
Individuals can experience symptoms of burn out, feel chronically fatigued or numb, have relationship problems, get depressed or begin avoiding work. If untreated, the person can have physical health problems: high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or become suicidal.
Robert Scott, a corporal with the Blossburg Police Department, said job stress happened to him.
Scott has been on administrative leave since Nov. 25, 2020. He went on vacation in October and used vacation, sick and personal time to address personal and work-related issues resulting from working as a police officer since 2004.
“By removing myself from the situation and learning new coping mechanisms and being able to talk out issues, that has lifted so much weight off my shoulders,” Scott said.
He wants to return to work and has been unsuccessful to date.
“I believe people look at mental health and say you’re broken. Well, you can have a heart attack and can change some things to make your heart healthy. This is nothing more than a brain attack,” Scott said.
Phelps echoed his sentiments, noting first responders can come back from mental health issues and be better at dealing with the public in similar situations. It also gives purpose to the person dealing with mental health to be doing work that is fulfilling for them.
“I would like to come back to work. Literally, that’s all I want to do,” Scott said. “I want to go out and serve the community. It’s the job I’ve been doing and the job I want to do.”