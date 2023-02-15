Yaw visits Tioga County

Senator Gene Yaw made a stop at The Wellsboro Gazette on his recent tour through Tioga County.

 photo by Donna LeSchander

Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) sat down with this newspaper on Feb. 14 as part of his listening tour of Tioga County.

“I’m getting to know the area, but I am already fairly familiar with it,” said Yaw. “The first case I ever tried was in the Wellsboro courthouse.”

