Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) sat down with this newspaper on Feb. 14 as part of his listening tour of Tioga County.
“I’m getting to know the area, but I am already fairly familiar with it,” said Yaw. “The first case I ever tried was in the Wellsboro courthouse.”
A current hot topic for the business and development communities is a lack of employees to fill jobs.
“In 2020 my Senate district, including my new (territory), lost population, in comparison to the rest of the state,” said Yaw. “This has an impact on all kinds of funding, broadband, all kinds of things.”
Yaw is “trying to find a way to address” the issue of residents, particularly young people, leaving rural areas.
“We need some type of program to take a look at how we get people to move here, and how we get high school students to stay here,” he said.
Yaw is chairman of the board of directors at Penn College of Technology, which offers certificates, two-year and four-year degrees. He points to technical education as one inroad to retaining population.
“We offer every technical program, and welding is our largest,” Yaw said. “We have a 98% placement rate out of our welding program.”
“You have to be trained in something other people can’t do,” Yaw emphasized.
Tied to population growth is the lack of housing in Tioga County.
“People want to look at model homes in a development, and that’s not the way we work around here,” said Yaw. “We’re faced with: do we build these developments and they will come? It’s a chance we have to take.”
The need for voter ID is a “very big issue” for Yaw.
“This is dependent of the House,” Yaw said. “The Senate has done everything we can to get on the ballot this May, but that didn’t happen. If the House votes on the bill the way it is, it could go next year in the primary election.”
Yaw said that voter ID is critical, and that it is a practical impossibility that thousands of people are without ID.
“People need ID for everything,” Yaw said. “To drive, to get welfare benefits — if you know someone without ID, help them get one instead of saying ‘thousands of people will be disenfranchised.’”
Yaw is the chairman of the bipartisan Center for Rural Pennsylvania. One of the Center’s many concerns is the heroin, opioid and fentanyl crisis in rural Pennsylvania.
“About eight years ago I asked to use this Center to look into (these issues),” said Yaw. “Our first meeting was supposed to be three hours and it ran for five, and I realized this is a major issue here.
“In 2019 we felt progress, but we’re going the wrong way — it’s way up since Covid. There are 5,500 deaths every year in Pennsylvania alone.”
Yaw has had 16 hearings on the subject statewide; there are 80 hours of discussion available on Yaw’s website.
Yaw is a strong ally and supporter of the natural gas industry.
“Pennsylvania is the second largest gas producer in the U.S., but we don’t act like it,” he said. “We’ve spend the last eight years apologizing for the richness we have.”
Yaw noted that in 2021 the U.S. produced 32.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Russia produced 22.5 trillion cubic feet that same year.
“And Pennsylvania produced 7.5 trillion cubic feet that same year,” Yaw said. “That’s a third as much as Russia.”
Yaw is working on establishing a liquified natural gas facility in the port of Philadelphia and is a member of the LNG task force, which was created in April 2022.
There are eight LNGs in the country, yet only two are on the east coast. A Philadelphia LNG facility would be instrumental in exporting gas to international markets.
“We have gas and a port. This is potentially a $5 billion investment, and it benefits everyone,” said Yaw.
Yaw has been crisscrossing Tioga County meeting with organizations such as Develop Tioga, the Route 6 Alliance, various borough associations, Visit Potter-Tioga, Penn Teledata-Blue Ridge and others. He recently made a dedicated visit to the Mansfield campus of Commonwealth University and plans on speaking to school districts in the near future.