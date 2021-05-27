WELLSBORO — After proving successful in Potter County, a program designed to help senior citizens learn to use computers and access information online is coming to Tioga County.
Tri-Co Connections has been working to bring access to high-speed internet to the its entire service territory by deploying 2,800 miles of fiber line. Bill Gerski, senior vice president of business development, wondered: How are we going to encourage the senior citizens to sign up for broadband?
Tri-Co Connections teamed up with the Potter County Education Council and created Seniors 2 Seniors. Gerski and Dr. Michele Moore, PCEC executive director, developed a program to teach senior citizens basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity at each senior center in Potter County. Brent Bryant, network systems technology instructor at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center in Port Allegany, with the help of his high school students, taught the classes.
About 50 senior citizens ranging in age from 60-96 completed the program. Moore recalled one of her favorite moments at the Coudersport Senior Center.
“I still distinctly remember, there was one woman who sent her first ever email to her son. Her son calls her on her cell phone while she’s in class to make sure it’s really her. He’s like, ‘Mom, I just got an email and it says it’s from you. Is it really you?’ She’s like, ‘Yes, it’s really from me.’ and he says, ‘Mom, you don’t email!’ and she’s like, ‘I do now,’” Moore said.
People surprised themselves with what they were learning, she said. They were quickly able to connect with their family, including grandkids, via programs like Skype.
Former Potter County Commissioner Doug Morley said he wished there was something similar for his parents, who are 95 and 97 and in a long-term care facility.
“During (the COVID-19) lockdown, they lost connection to the family. If they knew how to Facetime, anything, we could put a laptop in their room but they don’t even know how to get signed onto that,” Morley said.
Now, Gerski and Moore are encouraging Tioga County to help close the digital divide and bring Seniors 2 Seniors to the county.
Marlea Hoyt, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga counties, and Nora Demusz, active living center administrator, said they’re excited about the opportunity and are seeking community support to make it successful.
“We want to get more involved with the community … we want to reach out to different organizations to bring people into our active living centers,” Demusz said.
There is a new generation of seniors coming into the centers who want to do more than play games.
“So this is right up our alley. What we want to do for the future of our centers is to bring programs like this to give them some dignity to learn what they want to learn. It’s embarrassing for a senior to ask their grandson to help … they want to learn this on their own,” she said.
Diane Ostrom will be the instructor for Tioga County. She’s a graduate of Mansfield University and taught at Liberty for 40 years, retiring in 2017.
Ostrom said she’s looking forward to teaching the course and has many ideas.
“I’ve loved learning … with my time, I’m always learning something new. And I loved teaching, obviously, I did it for 40 years. And you can’t teach without learning, whether it’s the content you’re going to teach or how the learners are learning,” Ostrom said.
For more information, contact Gerski at billg@centerprises.org.