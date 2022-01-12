Seniors to Seniors, an innovative program that pairs high school seniors with senior citizens to teach computer skills, kicked off its six-week program on Jan. 12 at the Mansfield Active Living Center.
“We are so excited about this,” said Nora Demusz, administrator of the active living centers with Area Agency on Aging.
Demusz is the co-director of the program, along with Marlea Hoyt.
Fourteen Mansfield High School students will pair with at least 11 senior citizens to teach them computer basics such as email, web surfing, online banking, cybersecurity, video chatting and more. The goal of the program is to not only teach practical skills, but also to encourage senior citizens to connect with others through technology.
On Dec. 9 2021, Hoyt and Demusz, along with a retired registered nurse, visited Mansfield High School where a training was conducted for interested students.
“The nurse explained how to work with seniors,” said Hoyt. “Things like mobility, hearing — she explained what might be a little different to work with. Those students were so impressive. They asked so many questions and were so engaged. These are our future leaders.”
The tutors and students will work on laptops provided by the Mansfield Active Living Center. They will fill out a questionnaire that will determine skill levels and degree of comfort with technology. Seniors will also receive a “cheat sheet” of handy computer hacks and, perhaps most importantly, a survey on loneliness and isolation.
“They will fill that out at the beginning and the end,” said Demusz. “Our goal is not only to have them feel comfortable using a computer, but also to decrease loneliness because they can FaceTime and email.
“The intergeneration aspect is my favorite part. My personal goal is for the seniors and the students to interact comfortably and promote an intergeneration focus on decreasing loneliness.”
“I really think the senior citizens and the veterans are the forgotten ones,” Hoyt said. “The interaction between the age groups is phenomenal, for the students as well. It used to be kids went to Grandma’s all the time for dinner, spent vacations with grandparents — that’s not really the way it is anymore.”
“These seniors are wonderful, intelligent people,” said Demusz. “They’ve been through so much. When we talk to them, we realize that compared to what they’ve been through, we haven’t been through much.”
Demusz and Hoyt stressed that this program is truly a community effort.
“The Potter County Education Council and Dr. Michelle Moore was absolutely instrumental in giving us guidance and feedback; I can’t say that enough,” said Hoyt. “We have wonderful support here in the county.”
“They had done this program before COVID and just did their second round,” said Demus.
“Southern Tioga School District was incredible. Angel Sember (Library media specialist) got the kids together and what an amazing job she’s doing,” said Demusz.
The Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission secured a Digital Literacy grant. The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging also contributed.
Other agencies and organizations that were instrumental in seeing the program come to life were Tri-Co Connections, KC101.5, Growth Resources of Wellsboro, volunteers from local banks, County Commissioner Erick Coolidge and IT consultant Scott Schreiber.