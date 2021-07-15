WELLSBORO — A new piece of equipment has been added to the county’s tactical emergency response.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office acquired a robot that can be used to gather information while keeping law enforcement at a safe distance.
The robot was acquired from the National Defense Act, which allows law enforcement agencies across the nation to acquire property and equipment from the military.
“We were able to get a $77,000 robot that doesn’t cost our citizens anything except a little bit to drive to Ohio to pick it up,” said Sheriff Frank Levindoski.
“When the military upgrades, it’s a bonus for us,” said Sheriff Deputy Brad Boyce. “They replace these robots with newer versions. We were only one of two agencies in Pennsylvania to get this.”
The battery-operated robot can be deployed within five minutes and is operated by a remote controller. The camera can feed real-time, 360-degree images and short videos to responders that will provide information on weapons, animals or additional persons involved. Rubber tracks allow it to navigate diverse terrains: concrete, grass, dirt, tile, carpet and up and down stairs. It can also negotiate over obstructions and barriers.
It’s solidly made, able to withstand drops, bumps, scratches and rough handling.
Similar equipment has been used in the county in the past. In December 2019, a law enforcement officer was shot while conducting a welfare check in Nelson Township, leading to a 14-hour stand-off.
“If we had this back then, we could have sent the robot in without delay,” Levindoski said.
A a robot was also deployed in December 2018 when suspicious packages were found in trash cans in front of the Tioga County Courthouse and Wellsboro’s downtown.
“This would have enabled us to get a better look at a suspicious package without endangering any lives,” Levindoski said.
The sheriff foresees two situations when the robot could be used: during an active shooter incident and partnering with local emergency response for hazardous material incidents.
The county can purchase a tool that will help identify any unknown material and, eventually, Levindoski hopes to have an operator certified for explosive ordnance disposal.
The robot is available not only in Tioga County, but neighboring counties as well to collect intel on any situation.
“It is a great tool to add to the sheriff’s office to keep people safe,” Levindoski said.
For more information, call 570-724–3491.