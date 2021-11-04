WELLSBORO — Outside Friday night, the rain poured down in sheets from dark gray clouds. But inside a maintenance building, festivities reigned as two Tioga County departments joined forces to make Halloween a special event.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Human Services Foster Care program held a trunk-or-treat event for children in placement on Oct. 29.
Eight vehicles pulled into the building with the trunks open to display the boxes of candy inside. Some candy givers wore uniforms; others were costumed with decorated vehicles.
Unlike other trunk-or-treats where children are reminded to take one piece, this time they were told “Take as much as you want.”
The idea, said Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Boyce, came about when the 911 center found a Halloween bags and asked if anyone wanted the box. The sheriff’s office accepted them, and soon began brainstorming a way to put them into use.
Ironically, there were not enough bags for the approximately 100 children in placement so the bags weren’t used. However, Boyce and Trisha Tanner, a placement liaison for foster care, together planned the trunk-or-treat.
Children in placement may perceive law enforcement in a negative light, given the stress and emotion of the situation, said Boyce. The trunk-of-treat gives them another way to perceive authorities.
“Kids see the negative impacts a lot of times. This way, they’ll be able to see the officers are good people and they care. It’s a positive experience,” he said.
Also making the event a reality were the small businesses who donated candy to the event: Walmart in Mansfield, Weis and Tops in Wellsboro, Osceola Big M, Blossburg Holiday Market and Dollar General in Middlebury Center. Fox’s Pizza in Wellsboro also gave five of the largest pizzas to the event.
On Sunday night, the Foster Care team went to Mansfield’s trunk-or-treat to hand out candy and recruit additional foster families.