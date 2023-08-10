Hundreds of people turned out for the Sheriff’s Night Out, held Aug. 5 at the Ives Run Recreational Complex south of Tioga. Families and children could grab some refreshments, play games, bounce on inflatables, visit informational booths or check out the emergency response vehicles parked near the beach area. Sheriff Frank Levindoski instituted Sheriff’s Night Out in this county. It is intended as a way to build bridges between the public and law enforcement and other emergency responders. In addition, other organizations took part, providing information and activities for those attending.
Sheriff's Night Out draws hundreds to Ives Run
Natalie Kennedy
Managing Editor/General Manager
