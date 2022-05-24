Register now for the National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Shooting Class offered on Saturdays and Sundays, June 18 and 19, July 16 and 17 and Aug. 20 and 21.
“Instead of the class being held eight hours on one day, we are holding the four-hour instructional portion indoors on Saturday and the four-hour shooting portion outdoors on Sunday,” said Lead Instructor Marilyn Jones.
NRA Instructors will teach the material on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Mansfield University Police Academy classroom at the Doane Center at 65 Clinton Street on the M.U. campus. Each student will then be assigned a four-hour time slot either on Sunday morning or afternoon for shooting practice, additional instruction and a scheduled shooting test at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club.
“We hope to provide a more relaxed experience for those taking this class,” Jones said. “This change should allow more one-on-one time for students with the instructor.”
The class is open to novice and experienced pistol shooters over age 18 and new gun owners.
Students must bring their unloaded and cleaned firearm to the Saturday class. They should bring their firearm as well as eye and ear protection and 200 rounds of ammunition to the Sunday class.
Participants will learn how to safely handle and shoot a pistol, how to clean and store a firearm and other topics. Other topics include pistol mechanisms and operation, pistol shooting skills and pistol selection and specific use.
Students who pass the class will receive the NRA Basic Pistol Course Completion Certificate and other materials.
To register online visit www.nrainstructors.org/search. Scroll down to the Pistol sub-menu and click on NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting — Instructor Led Only. Then click on the Search button further down the page.
The fee for the course is $50. Once registered, students must make out a check to Marilyn Jones and mail it to 1155 Old State Road, Covington, PA 16917 to secure a seat.
Those who do not own a pistol or revolver should call 570-549-2794 to borrow a .22 semi-automatic pistol. Borrowers must purchase 200 rounds of .22 long rifle ammunition.
For more information call 570-549-2794 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com.