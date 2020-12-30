BLOSSBURG — A home-based business has moved into a retail setting here, giving brides an option close to home.
Sirina’s Bridal Shop & Sewing opened earlier this year at 121 Main St., Blossburg. Owner Sirina Wasowicz has been sewing and doing alterations in her home for 14 years before opening the retail store.
She’s housed in the former snowmobile shop operated by Bob Metarko. Metarko has been generous in his help converting the space into a bridal shop, Wasowicz did the decorating, hanging sheer curtains decorated with greenery, white roses and white lights, as well as several mannequins dressed in lacy, blinged-out dresses.
In addition, the store stocks dresses for the bridal party, flower girls, mother of the bride as well as prom dresses. There are veils and accessories to help bring a wedding day together.
“Every dress here is a different style. They can be in any size,” Wasowicz said.
Wasowicz works with a bridal gown manufacturer and her sister, both in Thailand, to stock dresses in an assortment of colors, styles and sizes. The bridal gown designer she partners with worked in New York City for 20 years, before relocating to Thailand to craft handmade bridal gowns. If a bride doesn’t find what she wants in the store, Wasowicz can design a custom dress, send a pattern to her sister and have it returned in about two months. A handmade bridal dress takes longer.
“I love to do it. Now, if I have a chance, I love to work on wedding dresses,” Wasowicz said. “Whatever the customer wants, we will make it for them.”
Once the bride says yes to the dress, Wasowicz offers free alterations to get that perfect fit. She also alters and repairs clothing in addition to the items in the store.
Wasowicz has been involved in sewing and clothing industry since age 13.
“I dreamed of having a bridal shop when I was a teen, but I didn’t have a chance,” she said.
After marrying Frank Wasowicz in 2000 and moving to Blossburg the following year, she began sewing and doing alterations from her home.
“It made me think I wish I could open a little shop in Blossburg,” she said.
Sirina’s Bridal Shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call 570-638-3324.