WELLSBORO—Sister Jenny, whose charity serves thousands of people in need each year, received the Matt Baker Community Servant Award in Appreciation of Outstanding Leadership and a Servant’s Heart.
State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) presented the award during the free Senior Citizens’ Expo on Aug. 4 at Wellsboro High School. Former State Rep. Matt Baker was on hand for the presentation and spoke about the breadth of Sister Jenny’s outreach. “She is doing God’s work and the angels are rejoicing,” he said.
Sister Jenny of Osceola, who is 92 and whose actual name is Virginia E. Boley, Ph.D., was accompanied by her son David Kenner Boley, who now is assisting his mother with the outreach.
The mental health professional, who moved to Osceola from Chester County in 1986, started the outreach ministry, widely known as Sister Jenny’s Charity, more than 40 years ago. The nonagenarian, who clearly is more comfortable helping people than receiving awards, said, “It has been a pleasure to serve more than 40 years.” Sister Jenny admitted that she’s not yet ready to retire and was quick to point out that all of this could not be accomplished without some staff, many volunteers, grants and the organizations, businesses and people who donate.
“So many people have stepped up to the plate to help,” Sister Jenny said. “So many have blessed us and we pass the blessings along.”
The outreach serves 500 families at a food pantry held on the second Saturday of each month at Sister Jenny’s Outreach Center at 14 Plaza Lane in Middlebury Center, Tioga County. Participating families must register or re-register in July of each year to be eligible for the monthly pantry. That is a requirement of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which supplies some of the food distributed.
Sister Jenny noted that not all of the food comes from the food bank, though. The outreach uses monetary donations to purchase other items and there are other donations from the community. As an example, she said they are spending about $1,000 monthly just for eggs.
“When (recipients) see that they have eggs in their box, I’ve seen some actual tears,” Sister Jenny said.
The outreach has a nutritionist, who can help especially senior citizens with what they need to stay healthy. She said there are some items packed especially for the seniors.
She added that they have many participants who are raising grandchildren and often were giving the food to the grandchildren and were not eating it themselves. So, the outreach can help them determine what actually is needed for those families, ensuring that grandparents and the kids have food.
“In some cases, these (grandparents) are people who never had to ask for help before,” Sister Jenny said, adding that they need the help when grandchildren are added to the household.
In that regard, the outreach also has a new program one day a month for seniors raising grandchildren to spend time together, have some coffee, and share their problems and goals.
The food pantry is a lot but this nondenominational ministry does much more than that.
Each Tuesday and Thursday, the Outreach Center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those in need of household goods, furniture and clothing. No registration is needed and the participants basically may “shop” for what they need. Those items are donated by area residents, businesses and other nonprofits, including churches. There is an area to drop off those donations behind the Outreach Center in Middlebury Center.
And, there’s more. The ministry has three homeless shelters—one for men, one for women and one for families.
Kenner Court in Tioga has 13 units for men and there usually is a waiting list there. Garnet House, a former church parsonage in Osceola, can accommodate seven women.
David’s at the Lake, overlooking Cowanesque Lake at Lawrenceville, is transitional housing for families in need and can accommodate up to 12 people. The outreach’s main office also is located there.
Additionally, the outreach, over the years, has been involved in the Toys for Tots program, giving away thousands of toys.
While the footprint of the outreach already is expansive, David Boley, who has been working with his mother with the program for more than a year, hopes to eventually expand it more. “The cause endures, the work goes on and our dreams never die,” he said is a favorite quote.
For information about the outreach program or to volunteer or make donations, the Outreach Center phone is 570-206-2075; the main office phone is 570-944-0106; the email address is unitedchristianministries.inc@gmail.com, and the mailing address is PO Box 25, Elkland, PA 16920.