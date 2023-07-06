This time of the year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission receives the same question from deer observers asking what the unsightly mass is that they spotted on a deer.

According to Jeannine Fleegle, a wildlife biologist with the Game Commission, the most common ailment is the one seen in the photos with this article — a cutaneous fibroma.

Deer Fibroma

This young buck spotted in Delmar Township, Tioga County, displays fibromas on its head and neck.
Deer Fibroma

This young buck spotted in Delmar Township, Tioga County, displays fibromas on its head and neck.
Deer Fibroma

This young buck spotted in Delmar Township, Tioga County, displays fibromas on its head and neck.

Tags