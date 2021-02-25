TIOGA — Brad Confer stood beside the team of horses, one hand on the hip of Ike, the closest horse.
Confer, the owner of Ole Covered Wagon Tours, again offered bobsled rides on Sunday, Feb. 21. This past Valentine’s Day, the field covered in snow and good weather prompted him to open it to the public.
About a hundred people came, traveling from as far as Lancaster and Harrisburg for a leisurely ride. So, when weather conditions cooperated again this past weekend, they offered bobsled rides again.
The temperatures hovered around 30, but the lack of wind and bright sun made it seem warmer.
Two sleds stood ready for boarding passengers. Katie Gilbert handled the reins of the triple hitch: Ike, Jim and Doug, while Shannon Davis guided Jake and Jim.
Moving between the teams and wagons was Sparky, a three-year-old donkey. He posed for photos and waited for pats and head scratches.
“Step out,” Gilbert called to her team and shook the reins. With a small lurch, the wagon slid forward. Sparky fell in behind, carefully placing his small hooves in the packed snow left by the runners. Jake and Jim follow with their loaded bobsled.
The air is filled with the aroma of warm horses as the sleighs leave the barn yard and head into the 100-acre field. The sled ride is mainly along the perimeter of the fields.
From the driver’s seat beside Davis, she points out that the horses are damp due to the warm day and heavy coat of winter hair rather than strenuous activity.
“For them, this is just a walk around the field,” she said.
The big horses stand nearly six feet at the shoulder and weigh about a ton each.
She slows Jake and Jim so photos can be taken of the wagon ahead, faithfully dogged by Sparky, as they round a turn. Davis than slaps the reins and the pair breaks into a slow jog to catch up.
The field sits in the basin, surrounded by hills. She points out how the afternoon sun reflects off the snow, creating a million glistening points of light capturing all the colors of the rainbow. It’s a trip she’ll make five times that afternoon, one that never grows old.
“This is my zen,” she said.
During the summer months, the Ole Covered Wagon Tours operate out of Ansonia. They have a string of 14 horses and five wagons. Although she says she’s been “driving forever,” Davis later confesses that she wanted to be an outfitter with a former trail riding employer, and ended up driving.
The teams wind their way back to the barn, where the passengers unload. Sparky shows off, zipping between the wagons and throwing in a buck and high kick for the next group before stopping for the prerequisite head scratches, oohs and aahs. Those who completed the ride get photos and grab a hot chocolate and cookie for the ride home.
The bobsled rides may continue, depending on the snow in the field and weather, Confer said. Visit the Ole’ Covered Wagon Tours Facebook page to learn more. For drone footage of the bobsled rides, check out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR1ClKBIfIuIPsPCDENfhmICgWmQmvaTlSM7nf9kxV4j_47GabAAAZowcxE&v=yts9B6S7PZE&feature=youtu.be.