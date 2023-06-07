Aaron Tyburski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said widespread forest fires in Quebec and Ontario north of the big cites is creating a serious health hazard for people and they are advised to stay indoors if possible, with windows closed and air conditioners running.

“The air quality number for Tioga County at 175 which is unhealthy. Tomorrow it will be at 100 which is a moderate range. To be above 100 people will notice issues and then it will get better after that,” he said.

Tags