MANSFIELD — During the council’s first meeting since the snowstorm that hit Tioga County in mid-December, Borough Manager Chris McGann said the crews did as good a job as they possibly could, given the circumstances.
“I know that there were some driveways plowed in and some sidewalks covered. Unfortunately, two and a half feet of snow has to go somewhere,” McGann said.
Once the snow stopped, McGann met with the mayor, police chief and chamber of commerce to gather feedback on the snow and conditions. The borough had two local contractors to remove the snow from North and South Main Street (from the business district) at a cost of $1,000.
The borough used about $1,600 worth of salt and will have to pay some overtime.
In anticipation of the 2024 Main Street Project, the borough’s public works committee spent time looking at work that needs to be done on Prospect, Academy and Extension streets. When construction is taking place on Main Street, the bypass route will be down Extension Street, by New Covenant, council President Rob Strohecker said. It will need a sidewalk and curbing and drainage, as well as general street improvements, before it is used as a detour route. The borough will look into grants to cover some of the sidewalk costs.
There was one resident with flooding on Christmas Day, McGann reported. There seemed to be a breach of the stormwater control system in the business park, he said, and it was taken care of the Tuesday following Christmas.
McGann said BOOM did the patching and repairs. Council member Adrianne McEvoy asked if the repairs would last, as this is the third time this individual’s basement has flooded during her time on council.
McGann said he would attend BOOM’s next meeting to reinforce that the area needs to be monitored and checked, because it does fall to the property owner to maintain the stormwater management facilities.
The next borough council meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.