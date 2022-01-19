The recent snowstorm of Jan. 16 and 17 has kept some locals particularly busy.
“I called the plows out at 9:10 on Sunday night,” said Mansfield Borough Manager Chris McGann. “And one minute later I got a call from 911 telling me to send the plows out, so that was good timing.”
McGann reports that snowfall measured eight inches in Mansfield, and that water company personnel reported about one foot on the outskirts of Mansfield.
“The whole town is now clear,” said McGann. “We have a couple of big snow piles to clear, but that will happen tonight (Jan. 19).
“I’d just like to give a shout out to our public works crew,” McGann said. “They do a great job.”
Cory Putnam of Wellsboro launched Premium Lawn and Landscaping in December 2021. His first big storm kept him moving.
“I started Sunday night at 7 p.m. and plowed for 32 hours straight,” Putnam said. “I took a nap, and then plowed for 18 more hours. And on Tuesday, my plow was stuck for over four hours on the edge of a cliff. I called the tow truck, and then it got stuck, too.”
All’s well that ends well — the plow is off the cliff, and Putnam foresaw a 12-hour day on Wednesday, which was also his birthday.
Tom Kines of AccuWeather reported that the official snow totals were 10-11 inches for Wellsboro, 11 inches in Mansfield, 10-12 inches for Coudersport, and 12 inches in Galeton.
Scot Boyce, Wellsboro borough manager, said that Wellsboro’s two pickups, two small dump trucks and two large dump trucks began plowing at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
“We cleared Main Street at midnight on Monday, Jan. 17,” Boyce said.
“Today (Wednesday) we’re removing snow piles from parking lots and we’re widening some of the side streets,” Boyce said.
For some, a snowstorm is a welcome excuse to hunker down inside.
“We are used to it,” said Wellsboro resident Yolie Canales. “We prepare before the storm and stay snowed in until my snow plow guy plows my three-quarter mile-long driveway. Then he plows again after the wind blows drifts across the driveway.”
Extreme weather can also bring out the best in people.
Don and Ron Wilker of 304 Allegany Ave., Coudersport were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday when a truck with a plow started plowing their cars out of the snow.
The two were outside, bundled up and shoveling, when a man who they didn’t know or speak with decided that he would make their day a lot easier. Once finished, he left without a word. The Wilker brothers send a sincere thank you to the nameless plower.
Jessica Kenley contributed to this story.