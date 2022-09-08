BLOSSBURG – The implementation of a a Social Emotional Learning program and a proposed contract with a consulting firm in doing so dominated discussion at the Tuesday, Sept. 6 Southern Tioga school board meeting.
The district administration wants to contract with Moritz Consulting, Potsdam, to train its teaching staff on how to implement and integrate the new program into its K-12 curriculums.
The contract — $52,000 plus for two years of training — was not the sticking point for some board members but the actual integration into the curriculums across the board, and the requirement that all teachers participate.
The implementation of the program was first introduced in the spring and passed by the board as part of its five-year comprehensive plan in May. A “pilot version” of the implementation began with this new school year.
Two board members, Sean Bartlett and Kyle Heyler, questioned it then and still had concerns Tuesday.
Heyler said that he had been approached by a teacher who said they were “comfortable with it right now because they have the freedom to use it as much as they want. Will that freedom go away?” he asked district superintendent Sam Rotella.
“Some of that freedom will,” Rotella responded.
“It’s not a standalone course. If you teach it every day at a certain time, it’s not very effective. But if you can imbed in multiple areas, it teaches how to use it in workforce and tie it in,” he said, adding “the best SEL is occurring when the students are not even aware that they are being taught how to work in cooperative groups, fair share and work together.”
“If (a teacher) chooses not to do that, then we are missing every kid in your class,” Rotella said. “Do I have the choice to do it or not is like do I have the choice to show up at 8.”
Rotella said the idea is to have it taught the same way across the curriculum.
“It’s not like we are taking away the right to eat or sleep. But we are teaching our teachers it is important for us to engage in some type of SEL. There’s a lot of misconceptions, like we will teach you how to feel and how to think; we are not,” he said.
Director of student services Krista Peterson said teacher teams “will continue to have input into how anything that gets woven in gets woven in.”
Bartlett said his concern is about there being “so many of these new trends in education.”
“My concern is really about allocation of resources,” Bartlett said. “How do you (teachers) spend your time and how is it meaningful to students? What does it benefit in the long term? I am concerned about the pervasive nature of it and the amount of time and energy that it will take. I do appreciate how you chose them. The reality is it is most valuable to the people who created the program.”
The team from Moritz Consulting will attend the Oct. 3 board work session to answer questions.
For more information on Moritz Consulting, see https://app.agendamanager.com/southerntioga/meetings/50796/agendas/56253/agendaitems/687633.