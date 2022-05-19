MANSFIELD – Following a presentation Wednesday regarding Larson Design Group’s work on designs to mitigate the flooding issues in the southern part of town, borough council heard there is a solution but it comes at a price.
Josh Stetts and Steven Rowe, lead engineers on the arch pipe project, outlined three plans to fix the pipe that carries water from the hill behind the university’s Helen Lutes baseball field under the borough to the Tioga River, all costing between $10 and $20 million.
The pipe failed last summer and in 2019, causing widespread flooding and property damage in south Mansfield from several heavy rain events during those summers. Stetts noted that the existing pipe, installed in the late 1970s, is undersized.
“We have a lot of flows coming down from upstream at high velocity needs to be addressed. It only can convey about a two-year storm. Anything else it overtops,” Stetts said.
The current system includes the levee installed by the Army Corps of engineers following flooding from Hurricane Agnes in 1972.
“We have the levee to deal with and there is not much slope so it is hard to convey the amount of water, along with urban run-off from the storm sewer system,” he added.
These capacity issues cause more issues along the line and creates a bottleneck along the levee, Stetts said.
“A junction box is also undersized and slightly uphill. We think we have come up with an obvious solution to this problem,” he added.
Rowe then outlined the options:
- Option 1: Use the existing alignment of the arch pipe, which runs under a lot of private property already: $20 million
- Option 2A: Divert the stream flows from the area around the university baseball field to a new 4x8 culvert with notch cut in the levee so water discharges to the river: $12.4 million
- Option 2B: Same as 2A, but with a directional bore through the levee rather than cutting the levee: $10.7 million
According to borough manager Chris McGann, option 1 is not really feasible and the Corps is not on-board with 2B due to concerns with the integrity of the levee.
“So council is moving in the direction of option 2A at $12.4 million plus a cost to be calculated for slip-lining the existing arch pipe. That will allow the existing arch pipe to continue draining the urban areas while the new culvert would handle the stream flow.”
“The diversion swale/wetlands project upstream is a separate, but related project. That is the Growing Greener Grant that I mentioned. I will likely ask council to approve applying for that grant in June,” he added.
In other business, council:
- Learned there had been “a bit of a snag” in obtaining grant funding for the walking/biking trail project as DCED said it will not consider a grant without a 25-year lease on the property, which is owned by the Army Corps. “DCED wants it in place before they start reviewing our grant application which is in mid-June,” he said. He plans to present a 25-year lease for council’s consideration in June.
- Approved the borough police department’s new social media policy, which sets conduct standard for police officers who use social media and disciplinary procedures for violating those standards. The policy applies to any and all forms of electronic communication.
Approved a low bids for street line striping from John Warren for $8,500 and for replacement and repair of the Extension Street sidewalks from Peppers Masonry for $19,300 plus up to 10% for curbing repairs.