WELLSBORO — Some taxpayers who sent in payments for real estate taxes in Wellsboro Area School District did not have their payments processed.
The district partners with C&N Bank to process real estate tax payments. This year, C&N outsourced that service to another company in the Philadelphia area.
Laura Perry, WASD business manager, reported at the Sept. 14 board of directors meeting that some of those payments had not been processed in a timely manner. The district became aware of the issue when taxpayers began contacting the business office to inquire why their payments had not been processed as their checks had not cleared their accounts.
In a letter sent to taxpayers with an unpaid tax balance, C&N said some mailed tax payments were either returned as undeliverable or delayed due to bottlenecks and staffing shortages of the U.s. Postal Services.
The bank also provided instructions on submitting payments and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to remit tax payments to facilitate tax payments. The bank also is reimbursing taxpayers for any out-of-pocket costs, such as stop payment fees.
The school district is honoring payments that were attempted to be made during the discount period and is working directly with taxpayers. Perry said that taxpayers who attempted to pay during the discount period will not be charged a penalty.
Whether this has had any impact on the school district’s tax collection is unknown. Perry said that through August, the district had received 54.5% of tax payments, compared to 62% as of the previous year.
Compared to 2020, the district is showing a cash flow deficit of nearly $700,000 this year.
C&N has assured the school district that it will be processing lockbox payments locally in 2022 rather than outsourcing to a third party outside the area.
To avoid a processing delay, taxpayers who still need to submit payments are urged to mail payments to the bank at C&N, Attn: Tax Payment, PO Box 58, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or pay in person at any C&N office.