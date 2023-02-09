BLOSSBURG – About 150 people attended a Southern Tioga School District board of education meeting to learn more about how the district hopes to spend at least $77 million on its next building project.
District Superintendent Sam Rotella said that the updated proposals presented by Alloy 5 architects of Lewisburg following a feasibility study done over the summer, were only “proposals,” and the district had not spent any money as yet.
“But if we decide to go through with one of the proposals we would have to start paying for it,” he added. These “soft” costs were not figured into the total presented.
Alloy 5 lead project architect Randy Galiotto reported on the condition of the five buildings owned by the district discovered during a summer evaluation, then offered the district three options.
The building conditions ranged from “poor” at Liberty Elementary School, to “average” at Blossburg Elementary School, NP-Liberty High School and NP-Mansfield High School to “good” at Warren L. Miller Elementary School in Mansfield.
Those study results were the same but the proposed solutions were much different than the three Alloy 5 presented at last January’s presentation and would cost about $13 million less, according to the firm’s senior designer Bill Deegan.
The 90-minute presentation proposed three options:
- Repair the existing five buildings to bring them up to code for $76.6 million.
- A “condensed” version of last year’s Option 2 would renovate NPLHS into a K-5 grade elementary school for $79 million and “mothball” the current elementary school, build a new 6-12 school in Blossburg, called the “Southern Tioga High School” and close NP-MHS.
- Build an entirely new campus called “Southern Tioga Together” in Blossburg for all district students for $120 million, again “mothballing” or selling the old buildings.
“We immediately discarded the third option because of cost, and the favored option would be Option 2,” Deegan said, because it “reduces square footage cost.”
The proposal would be funded by a combination of borrowed money and the district’s fund balance with tax increases above what taxpayers currently expect, according to financial advisor PFM’s Jamie Dimond. Board member Chad Riley said that taxpayers would find that option “hard to stomach.”
Not included are annual increases in costs for the district’s operating budget, staff compensation, health care and PSERS, not to mention there would be no assistance from the state in the form of PlanCon money, which went away 10 years ago.
Rotella said keeping all high school students in one school would afford more educational opportunities for all students, without traveling from one high school to another.
But with district enrollment projected to steadily decrease from its current 1,731 total students to a projected 1,641 students by 2026, some were less than enthusiastic about the proposals.
Rebecca Hamlin of Mansfield said she disagreed with Dimond’s assertion that “inflation is at a good place.”
“Everyone here is living that,” she added. “Your two options cost about $6,000 per square foot, for 1,700 students. I can’t afford it.”
“This is about what is necessary and what isn’t necessary,” Hamlin said, suggesting the district go back to educating students because “academic scores have plummeted.”
The board will meet again on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Blossburg auditorium.