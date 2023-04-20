BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board of directors voted 5-3, with board member Barb Kelly absent, to direct the superintendent to move forward with exploring option number two, a combined high school in the Blossburg area for Blossburg, Mansfield and Liberty high school students.
The $63.2 million project would be the least expensive of the three options presented by Alloy 5, Lewisburg in January, if it is constructed on the same location where the old North Penn High School was located.
If the district chooses to build on another lot, the cost would increase to purchase and develop it with water, sewer and electricity access.
According to superintendent Sam Rotella, the combined high school model would be one senior high school with two elementary schools, one in Liberty, which would move into the renovated Liberty high school, and one in Mansfield.
“This is just giving the administration permission to explore this option. Until you vote on a contract, it is not binding,” Rotella said.
Those voting for option two were board president Stephen Guillaume, vice president Sean Bartlett, directors John Martin, Jim Nobles and Ivan Erway. Those voting against were Kyle Heyler, Chad Riley and Jim Kreger.
Before the roll call vote, the discussion amongst the board members seemed to rule out option 3, which would put all students in the same central school, likely in a new location in Blossburg.
“Two would give us the best possibility of long-term investment and best and lowest operating cost,” said Guillaume.
John Martin said he thought that the board needs to prepare students for their futures “with academic improvement, but to spend money and not have any improvements in academic offerings, we might better just sit here and do nothing,” which got a round of applause from attendees.
Kreger noted that people in the northeastern area of the district would not support sending their kids to a central high school in Blossburg because of the time required to travel on the bus to and from school.
Rotella reminded the board and 20 or so in attendance that nothing was going to happen right away.
“The process to do a project like this and close a school is a long one. There are hearings and votes and we have sat through all of that before,” he said.
One resident, Nate Fry of Morris, reminded the board that “no matter what option we go with we are going to spend a lot of money.”
“I want to know if anyone is looking for other options to fund this other than taxes because of the poor state of our economy and 50% of residents qualify for SNAP. I don’t want to see what happened in Wellsboro 12 years ago when for sale signs went up because people could not afford the taxes. I understand the educational aspect of it, but what then do we do with the old buildings?” he said.