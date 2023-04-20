BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board of directors voted 5-3, with board member Barb Kelly absent, to direct the superintendent to move forward with exploring option number two, a combined high school in the Blossburg area for Blossburg, Mansfield and Liberty high school students.

The $63.2 million project would be the least expensive of the three options presented by Alloy 5, Lewisburg in January, if it is constructed on the same location where the old North Penn High School was located.

