BLOSSBURG — The Southern Tioga School District surveyed its families to see which is the preferred learning model for the final trimester of the year.
The district received about 900 responses to that survey as of Monday night’s school board meeting, representing about half of the district’s families, Superintendent Sam Rotella said.
Families were asked about their comfort level for continuing the hybrid plan, moving to full remote learning and returning to full face-to-face instruction, knowing in some cases that six feet of social distancing would not be possible.
About 77% of the families who responded are comfortable with returning to a full face-to-face instruction model, Rotella said. After that, 11% want to continue with the hybrid learning model and 9% want to be fully remote.
Of the 77% of families who are comfortable with face-to-face instruction, 30% of those students are already in face-to-face instruction, Rotella said, as grades K-3 are in-person. Of the families wanting to continue in the hybrid model, 60% are already in a hybrid learning model.
If the district were to move forward with a full face-to-face learning instruction, it would not be able to offer a hybrid model, Rotella said, as it would require the full faculty to teach in a face-to-face environment. It would present unique challenges to offer a remote component, too.
If the district went full face-to-face, the masking order would be non-negotiable, Rotella said. He’s heard from some families who would prefer in-person learning for their students, but were against mask wearing.
With full in-person learning, there is also the potential for more building or classroom closures due to COVID-19, Rotella said.
The full administrative team will meet Thursday to go over the survey data and discuss the districts options, Rotella said.
Southern Tioga has operated on a hybrid learning model thus far in the school year. Grades K-3 are in full face-to-face learning, whereas grades 4-12 are only in the physical school buildings two non-consecutive days each week and are remote the other days. The entire district briefly moved to full remote learning when COVID-19 cases spiked in the county.
The next STSD board work session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, followed by a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 15. A link for board meetings will be posted online at www.southerntioga.org.