BLOSSBURG — Southern Tioga School District is experiencing a lack of bus drivers, especially for its athletics programs, according to district superintendent Sam Rotella.
Rotella reported the issue during the Sept. 11 school board director’s meeting.
“We are still really short of bus drivers, and don’t have a dedicated athletic run,” Rotella said.
The shortage is causing delays in students getting back and forth between the buildings, he added.
Despite the shortage, the contractors have been doing as well as they can, with owners manning the wheel of busses to try to make up for the shortage.
“The only other option we have if a driver gets sick is it has to be the parents,” he added.
Rotella also mentioned that ILT (independent learning time) had begun for ninth through 12th grade students at NP-Liberty and NP-Mansfield high schools.
According to Rotella, ILT is meant to increase focus on academic rigor to help students think deeply and become more aware of their own learning process.
ILT includes academic remediation, skill intervention, enrichment and extensions and behavior support.
During ILT times, students will analyze data for remediation or extensions, address a skill deficit a teacher or department is seeing and host peer tutoring.
“We have gone through several iterations including flex time and just trying ILT to create support for students who need it,” he said,
“We also set aside advisory time so students have faculty to go to for advice and an activity period so clubs and organizations can have their meetings,” he added.
Faculty have been “patient” and the counselors have been supporting in creating schedules around ILT, Rotella said.
Overall, he added, the beginning of the year has been very good.
Rotella reported that third day enrollment stands at 1,687 students district wide.
“One hundred thirty students are being home-schooled, there are 72 in cyber-charter and 39 in MyCyber Campus,” he added.
Student services director and assistant superintendent Krista Peterson said that the Pennsylvania Department of Education had mandated a change for students with IEPs, or special needs students regarding age of eligibility.
“It was until they reached the age of 21, and that has been increased to the day before their 22nd birthday,” she said.
The change has been implemented in Southern Tioga, she added.
Peterson said she was unsure if the rule would stand because the Pennsylvania School Boards Association is “attempting to file an injunction” to stop it from remaining in effect.
“I can see some potential issues, for example, a student who turns 22 in the middle of the school year, say Oct. 5, can’t finish up their schooling with their classmates.”
In other business, the board voted to hire Trane for a new heating/cooling system at NP-Liberty High School. The project is expected to begin in the summer of 2024 and be complete by the end of August.
The total cost of the new system is $2.829 million and would replace heating units in all classrooms, plus add cooling to the nurse’s office and conference room, library, auditorium, cafeteria, gyn and the band room. The main office unit will be replaced with a multi zonal system with individual controls.
Rotella said the NP-Liberty High School building would remain as a “long-term building” in the district regardless of any facility project in the future.
The project will be paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds that must be spent by the end of September 2024, business manager Bonnie Thompson said.
The district received over $5 million in ARP money from the Biden administration.