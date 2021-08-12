BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board of directors heard from the public and members of Liberty Church during the Aug. 9 meeting.
Church members, most of who were parents, discussed masking in schools, difficulties of the one bus per route each morning and afternoon, the no straws initiative and expressed concerns about the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
Though Superintendent Sam Rotella didn’t directly answer their questions, he did promise to be available to talk to them if they would call him directly, adding that his phone number is publicly listed in various places online including Facebook.
Lon Williams, pastor of Liberty Church, gave a five-minute presentation on how big of a threat the coronavirus actually is to school-age kids.
“Every day 1,800 people in our country die of heart disease, 1,640 die of cancer, 470 in accidents, 430 from chronic respiratory disease, 410 of stroke and 330 from Alzheimers. Covid deaths are now below 324 a day in all 50 states. And one day last week there were 71 confirmed covid deaths. Why the panic?” he asked.
“Last year kids from 0-17... 340 died from COVID-19 while 51,213 in that age group died from all causes,” he added.
According to Williams, who got his stats from government websites, Covid is not the leading cause of death for any age group including those 85 and older.
There were 500 deaths of children in 20 months out of 50 million children, he added.
“The biggest killer of children in the state of Colorado is suicide,” he said. “Why aren’t we making more decisions based on these truths? Truths like the fact that most Covid deaths are in people who are not healthy and at high risk.”
He questioned why certain businesses were locked down, as well as beaches and parks, and the rewards offered for getting vaccines.
“The answer is because of politics, because of a bigger agenda, but not science,” Williams said.
“I beg of you not to get caught up in opinion, feelings, rhetoric and what’s popular or not popular. Our kids deserve better, they deserve the truth,” he said.
About masking, Williams said that cloth masks in particular are not effective at all, and are like “throwing dirt through a chain link fence.”
“That’s why the residents of California during the wildfires are told not to wear their masks because the particles were much smaller than the fibers of the masks, and the coronavirus is much smaller than the smoke particles,” Williams said.
“Please let our kids go to in-person school and don’t mandate masks or the vaccine,” he concluded.