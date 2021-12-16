BLOSSBURG – During the Southern Tioga School District’s board of director’s meeting Monday, Dec. 13, Superintendent Sam Rotella announced that mask wearing in school buildings is now optional.
The action was in response to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s ruling on Friday, Dec. 10 that voided the state mandate on the grounds that state health secretary Alison Beam had no authority to impose a mask mandate on Pennsylvania schools.
Rotella said he let the parents know on Friday, shortly after the court ruling was announced.
“This doesn’t impact the federal order that all passengers and drivers on school buses should continue wearing masks,” Rotella said.
One person attending the meeting said that he was disappointed in the district’s decision to make mask wearing optional.
Shane Hicks-Lee, parent and foster parent, said he was “concerned” that masking is optional, and cited Tioga County Covid 19 task force numbers of COVID cases and deaths in the county.
“There are 149 new cases, and six people died this last week, two more died this weekend. We are at a high rate of transmission. We need to not let up, instead we need to double down,” Hicks-Lee said.
Hicks-Lee said he kept his child home from school Monday because of his concern for his health.
Wearing a mask as he spoke, Hicks-Lee said he was sick, his husband is sick and his sister-in-law “doesn’t have much time left.”
“I think making masks optional is silly. You will have kids that choose not to do it,” he added.
He also cited Centers for Disease Control recommendations that masks be worn in public indoor spaces.
“In Tioga County everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces,” he added. “We need to make wise decisions.”