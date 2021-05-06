BLOSSBURG — A 2% real estate tax increase is proposed in the Southern Tioga School District’s proposed final budget.
A 2% increase was proposed to rebalance the two counties within the district, Tioga and Lycoming, Bonnie Thompson, business manager, said. The budget shows a 1.04% increase for Lycoming County and a 1.99% increase for Tioga County. Based on an assessed value of $100,000, Lycoming County would see a tax increase of $18 and Tioga County would see a tax increase of $36.
The proposed increases would make the millage for Tioga County 17.94 mills and 17.65 in Lycoming County.
The 2021-22 general fund budget, with no tax increase, shows projected revenues at $34,294,253 and projected expenditures at $36,039,672, with a $1.7 million shortfall.
If there is no tax increase, the district will lose $55,038. By increasing real estate taxes by 2%, the district gains that amount back, plus an additional $175,655. A grant covers one-time items in the amount of $512,986.
About $251,800 will be used from the PSERS fund balance, $218,178 from the healthcare fund balance and $500,000 from “unassigned” to balance the budget, Thompson said. The final proposed budget amount is $35,982,545.
If the board chose to not raise taxes, the district would lose $55,038.93. With a 1% tax increase, it would generate $59,902.50, 2% would bring in about $175,000 and if the board went up to the index of 3.9%, it would gain $400,732.05.
During the April 12 board meeting, several board members voiced approval for a 2% increase.
Board member Jim Kreger said he has always thought the board should raise taxes a small amount each year to avoid a larger increase.
Board member Jim Nobles said he would be in favor of a 2% to 3% increase after keeping the tax increase relatively low last year.
Board President Stephen Guillaume agreed with both and said he’d be in support of a 1-2% tax increase.
Board member Chad Riley said he understood a 0% increase would be unrealistic, but didn’t want to put an additional burden on constituents during an economic recovery.
Board members Sean Bartlett and John Martin both said a 2% increase seemed reasonable; Martin said the increase would need to cover the rebalancing of the two counties so the district doesn’t lose money in the process. Board member Barb Shull said she wouldn’t go as high as a 3% increase, but would support at least a 1% increase.
The board will vote to advertise the budget during their next meeting, Monday, May 10. It will be up for adoption at the Monday, June 14 meeting.