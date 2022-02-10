BLOSSBURG – The need for student mental health services in Southern Tioga School District schools is at an all-time high, Director of Student Services Krista Peterson reported at the district’s Monday, Feb. 7 work session here.
“Our total number of referrals is 64, with 11 of those to crisis, the most intensive step in triage. This is an increase since November 2021, and there is a six-month waiting list,” she said.
Peterson said the issues students report include home and school issues.
“A social worker or counselor may need to step in and from time to time, parents may need to take their kids to the emergency room,” she added. “We are constantly trying to find other providers that might have a few other openings.”
Peterson also presented an overview of the district’s special education plan for the board’s approval at the Monday, Feb. 14 meeting.
“We will submit it to PDE hopefully by March 1. Our overall goal is to create a framework of programs to serve as many students with special needs as possible,” she said.
“The demographic as of Dec. 1, 2021 was 390 students receiving special services or 22.5%. This is nearly one quarter of our student population, exceeding the state average of 18.1%,” she said.
Working on career pathways and system technology coordination for jobs and training with multiple entry points, such as nursing, is one of the goals of the program, she said.
“With nursing, you can start as a CAN with a minimum of education and indebtedness. We reached all of these goals. We have developed healthy relationships, curriculum and technology and we are collaborating with career pathways,” she added.
“We also partnered with Partners in Progress, which is designed to support students going into the workforce, to provide them with job shadowing opportunities,” Peterson said.
“Our other big accomplishment is the district’s Special Education Day, now called Exceptional Student’s Day, which started in 2019 but then was sidelined by covid for the past two years.”
This year’s Exceptional Student’s Day is set for March 4 and board members, parents and teachers are invited to attend.
Peterson introduced Michelle Williamson, who is contracting from Blast IU 17 as a supervisor of special education.
Williamson said that from her perspective, “the onboarding for our teachers here is beyond exceptional. They do a fantastic job. Just know what is happening here is fantastic in my opinion,” she said.
Plans up to 2024 include transition to employment, career pathways. Partners in Progress is multi-faceted and can provide meaningful opportunities and build relationships with local businesses.
“PIP has begun to offer lessons to our high school students now all based on soft skills. They are also continuing to have conversations with teachers about course work,” Williamson said.
Professional learning, for staff is ongoing in every plan that developed, Williamson said.
“The last in-service day, I offered to meet with special education staff on IEP development. We also need to talk about how we can recruit and retain teachers. How we can stand out amongst other districts, using social media, university relationships and positive relationships in the community to build capacity with our youth,” she said.