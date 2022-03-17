BLOSSBURG – A proposal to open a medical center in Southern Tioga Schools was resurrected at the board of education’s Monday, March 14 work session here.
Director of Student Services Krista Peterson reported that 70 students now need mental health services, double from the beginning of the school year, and that there are many more on a waiting list into August for those services.
“We have been working with our current service provider to make sure our data is accurate,” Peterson said.
Peterson added that the administration is continuing to seek other providers of services for students, but it has been difficult.
The board took a “straw poll” concerning establishing a clinic in the schools, which indicated the majority supports the idea, as long as it was not open to the public, an idea that the board received blowback on after the proposal became public the first time.
Board member Jim Nobles, who is the president and CEO of North Penn Comprehensive Health Services and Laurel Health Centers, abstained from the straw poll. He originally brought the idea to the board a few months ago, noting that Northern Tioga School District, which has five schools in its system, has had a “student services only” health clinic in operation for about a year.
“We are about to add our third health provider up there for that service,” Nobles said.
He offered to request that NTSD Superintendent Diana Barnes and Williamson High School Principal Christina Frye attend a work session as soon as April to address the board about the success of the program at NTSD.
Board vice president Sean Bartlett said that he thought it would be “beneficial to make it clear why it would be a good thing.”
“There have been a lot of students not served. It would be beneficial to make to make it clear why it would be a good thing for students who are being hurt by the fact that they can’t get services they need,” he said.