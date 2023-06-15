BLOSSBURG — North Penn-Liberty High School will get a new heating system courtesy of mostly federal grant dollars after the Southern Tioga School board approved entering into an agreement with Trane, Harrisburg, to do the project through an Omnia state purchasing agreement.
About $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be used towards the completion of the project, which is estimated to cost between $2.5 and $4 million. The district would have to come up with the rest.
Superintendent Sam Rotella said that the high school building would be used by the district no matter what direction the board decides to move regarding building a new high school in Blossburg or making upgrades to all existing buildings.
According to Tim Murray, Southern Tioga maintenance manager for NP-LHS, the 25-year-old system is beyond repair.
“The system has already given five more years than it is estimated to last,” he said.
“It is failing at an alarming rate, we are replacing things monthly in the wintertime sometimes,” said Dave Nearhoof, head custodian at NPLHS. “Things are not going down in price. My humble suggestion would be to move forward on some of this. In a few years, it will be a mess, more than we are right now. Let’s get the system fixed.
Xander O’Dell, representing Trane, said that the district could save up to 20% of its annual $107,000 heating bill for the school by upgrading the heating system with a higher efficiency boiler. There would also be the opportunity to add cooling to some rooms in the building, including the gymnasium and cafeteria.
The project is slated to begin this summer and be finished by August 2024, O’Dell said.
In other business, following a presentation to the board in executive session after its work session June 5, the board unanimously approved implementation of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s mandated “School Safety and Security Plan.”
Among other things, Act 44 requires that the school district appoint school safety and security coordinators, establish mandatory school safety training for school entity employees, and establish standards for school police, school resource officers, and school security guards.
Act 44 also created the School Safety and Security Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and established the Safe2Say Program. An overview of Act 44 can be found on the PCCD website.
The board also adopted the $39.4 million 2023-24 final budget which includes a 2.5% tax increase, which was passed last month. Chad Riley was the lone vote opposing the action.
There will be no work session in July. The next board meeting is July 12 in Blossburg.