BLOSSBURG — North Penn-Liberty High School will get a new heating system courtesy of mostly federal grant dollars after the Southern Tioga School board approved entering into an agreement with Trane, Harrisburg, to do the project through an Omnia state purchasing agreement.

About $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be used towards the completion of the project, which is estimated to cost between $2.5 and $4 million. The district would have to come up with the rest.

