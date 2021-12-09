BLOSSBURG – During its annual reorganization meeting Monday, Southern Tioga School District board of directors welcomed Kyle Heyler of Morris to the board. He and three other board members, Ivan Wheeler, Sean Bartlett and Jim Kreger, all incumbents, were sworn into office. Heyler replaces outgoing board member Barb Shull, who is moving out of the district.
Board president Steven Guillaume of Liberty was re-elected to serve another year, Bartlett was re-elected to serve another year as board vice president, and Bonnie Thompson was re-elected to serve another year as secretary.
Board member Chad Riley volunteered to serve on committees previously served by Shull: budget, negotiations and student and community services committees.
Board meetings for 2022 were also approved.
Immediately following the meeting, the board held its monthly work session.
First on the agenda was a review of the district’s health and safety plan.
District Superintendent Sam Rotella noted that the board is required to review the plan every six months.
“I recommend we stick with this plan in general and follow any Department of Health and PDE requirements instead of recommendations. If there are requirements, mandates and orders, we will follow them,” Rotella said.
The health plan, which the board voted on in June, includes ongoing mask mandate for everyone in school district buildings until further notice, but one board member wanted to know if there was an ending date.
“That is a good question, but they will probably make us vote again every year. You have to have it on record for some of the state and federal grants that come through,” Rotella said.
Rotella then pitched a possible solution to the district’s ongoing understaffing problem.
“One district is offering sign-on bonuses and bonuses for recommendations that result in a hire,” he said.
Board member Jim Nobles called that idea a “slippery slope,” because it would create a problem for those hired on without such a bonus.
“Maybe we should look at retention bonuses, too,” Nobles said.
Rotella also noted that the administration is looking at increasing the hourly rate for support staff.
Director of Student Services Krista Peterson reported that the district is at capacity at 35 students needing mental health services and a waiting list has been started.
“The list is already out six months,” she said.
In other business, the board learned from the business manager, Bonnie Thompson, that an opt-out resolution will be on the agenda on Monday to not raise taxes above the Act 1 index of 4.5% in 2022. She also noted that required board member training is now available through PSBA both in person and virtual.
The board will next meet on Monday, Dec. 13 at the administration meeting room in Blossburg.