BLOSSBURG — Students returning to school in a few weeks will not be required to wear masks, at least for the time being, said Southern Tioga School District Superintendent Sam Rotella.
Rotella made the announcement during his report, which included information about COVID-19, at the board of director’s Aug. 9 meeting.
“We will be offering five days a week face-to-face as well as MyCyber campus for those uncomfortable with face-to-face,” Rotella said.
On whether students might be required to wear masks or other changes, Rotella noted that “things are changing rapidly with that.”
“We will continue to monitor everything on a continuous basis. Last Monday the PDE said masking mandates would not be coming this year and we have no indication there will be,” he added.
“Last Monday I said Tioga County was in the low transmission category and we were at that time, but we have now moved to moderate and Lycoming County has moved to substantial and Potter County has moved to high, so I am keeping an eye on that,” Rotella said.
Masking will be required for any visitors to the schools, he added, and on all school buses until Sept. 13.
Should transmission rates continue to rise, Rotella said he would consider masking for employees. The updated health plan includes continued cleaning, maintaining three feet of distance, where feasible, and contact tracing with the state Department of Health.
The district also will not be having open houses with the risks present at the time, he said.
Orientations will be offered for kindergarten and 7th graders.
Building use permits and field trips will be considered on a case by case basis.
“At this point, it is not a major concern for some field trips. Information will be coming out for starting times and computer pickups. For open houses, we are looking at having some virtual,” Rotella said.
There will be no masking requirements for sports spectators at this point, he added.
“I don’t anticipate any changes, but if any of the leagues do, typically the schools will follow suit,” Rotella said.
Board member Jim Nobles said that the American Academia of Pediatrics “strongly urged schools to have a conversation with students about those who may feel more comfortable masked.”
“That faculty should address it early on, there is no reason to judge people who are wearing masks in classrooms. They may have someone in their household who is elderly or immunocompromised,” he said.