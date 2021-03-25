As the stress of the “big day” takes over brides and grooms, a quick get away to a spa and salon may be all they need to regain focus and composure.
Laura Lee Robinson, co-owner of Emerge Healing Arts and Spa with her husband, Jesse, at 129 Main Street, Wellsboro, said they often see bridal parties and brides visit before the wedding for “pre service,” which typically includes a massage or facial.
The spa has four treatment rooms and four massage therapists, so they can treat a bigger capacity. They can get larger parties in and out pretty quickly, Robinson said, but it’s crucial that they book well in advance. There’s even a couples massage room, where the couple can be treated together.
Different packages are available for parties to choose from. A popular one for bridal parties is the “Party Sampler Package,” which includes a massage, facial (due to COVID-19 regulations, facials are currently unavailable) and a manicure and pedicure. A catering menu from Red Skillet is also available.
Day-of hair services, including hair and makeup, are available for bridal parties. Normally they could travel to the location of the wedding, but are currently unable to do so due to COVID-19 regulations. Right now, they are still in limbo with make up sessions, due to COVID. Looking forward, she hopes to be able to do make up by May.
“Once the warmer season arrives, we have more options of working on it on the front porch, which is safer for people,” Robinson said.
The same house that the salon and spa are in is also a bed and breakfast, La Belle Auberge, where three rooms are available for people to rent out.
“It’s kind of cool because it’s a destination spa,” Robinson said.
Previously, the bed and breakfast was located in a separate house than the spa and salon were. Massages were offered on site of the bed and breakfast, but the full scope of services weren’t available. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Robinson and her husband, Jesse, tried to find a way to make the business more economically stable. They ended up consolidating the two houses into one.
The three room rentals feature a private jacuzzi and sitting porch. With COVID-19, they deliver breakfast to their doors so those staying can have breakfast in bed, rather than doing a traditional breakfast buffet.
Robinson has been doing massages locally for about 14 years and she started her own private practice here. The house the bed and breakfast, and spa are in now was previously her grandmother’s inn. She and her husband even got married in the house, right on the staircase in front of a stained glass window.
“This house is called ‘the house that love built.’ The builder built it for his wife as a surprise. He was getting her opinion about everything and how she would want to have it done, and then it was a surprise that he built it for her,” Robinson said.
One of her favorite features of the house isn’t inside, it’s out.
“The gardens are just gorgeous. The front porch is my favorite place ever,” Robinson said. “Sometimes spa customers will be like, ‘Can I read a book on your porch when I’m done?’ That’s what it’s for. It’s a major escape,” Robinson said.
Beyond weddings and luxury, the massages can offer several benefits to one’s health.
“I always feel like (a massage) is like rebooting a computer. I think that mental health has really never been more important than it is right now in our society. We have been under so much stress,” Robinson said.
A lot of their clientele is pain management, she said and all of their massages are customized.
“It’s not that it’s a different kind of massage, but all of our massages are specialized to what’s going on in your body,” she said. “I have clients that I just do lymphatic drainage on, where if I gave them a traditional massage, it would be painful for them because their body is swollen.”
A lot of people will think of a massage as a luxury, Robinson said, but a lot of people don’t realize how much pain relief they can get from a massage.
In the spa, packages are available that include scrubs, wraps and body treatments. There is a steam tent for steam therapy.
Two estheticians are on the staff who are trained to treat skin conditions, like acne or sensitive skin, and Robinson has her own line of natural-based skin products. Chemical peels, microdermabrasion and microchanneling are tools that estheticians can use as part of a treatment.
The massage therapists also do relaxing facials that aren’t necessarily treatment oriented.
“It’s not going to treat anything … but they can do a really beautiful product regime and hot and cold stone facial massages. Those are super luxurious,” she said.
For more information on Emerge Healing Arts and Spa or La Belle Auberge, visit www.emergehealingarts.com and www.labelleaubergeinn.com.