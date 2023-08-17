Loren Nowak of Stained Glass Reflections was lucky enough to sell one of his creations to Spiderman on Friday, Aug. 11. Seen with his mask off, Spiderman’s identity was Bruce Wechtenhiser, the cos-player and avid collector of all things Spiderman who came to Wellsboro to share his story at Comic Con for the second year in a row.
“It started last year, when I wanted to make a stained glass piece for Comic Con. I’m friends with Julian (Stam) from Pop’s Culture Shoppe, and he told me to make Wolverine because the character’s co-creator was here for the convention,” said Nowak. “Bruce saw it hanging and asked me to make a Spiderman piece for him. He had a poster that he had been trying to get for years and that’s the image that he wanted.”
Nowak pointed to the background of the finished piece hanging in the storefront window.
“I added the webs because you can’t just have a solid white background,” he said. “Bruce would have been fine with marker, but I used wire work for the webs and made a fused glass spider from the kiln for the costume.”
According to Nowak, a lot of people have started to request comic pieces since making the Wolverine piece last year. This is a testament to his craftsmanship, but Nowak said that he doesn’t want to make a career of it.
“I’m not a big fan of comics now, but I used to watch the shows and collect the comic books when I was younger,” Nowak said. “But I’m old, everyone did back then.”
Wechtenhiser, on the other hand, is a math teacher and family man with a deep passion for Spiderman.
“I’ve had 55 years of amazing Spidey connections and I really believe that it was part of God’s plan for my life,” said Wechtenhiser. “I was in Wellsboro last year for Comic Con and I really loved it. It was a cool vibe to be out there, kinda like a town fair. I’ve never been to a Comic Con like that with multiple venues in the town and Julian has been amazing. He really rolled out the red carpet. Presenters don’t really get paid, but he set me up in a hotel and everything. I would do anything for that guy.”
According to Wechtenhiser, he saw the stained glass Wolverine in the window last year and realized he had to have the recreation of the poster that he had spent so much time chasing down.
“I’m going to put a light box behind it and hang it next to the poster,” said Wechtenhiser. “Loren did an amazing job with it; it’s really special to me.”
Although Wechtenhiser frequently travels to give presentations about his collection and experiences with the hero, he’s only started doing this 14 months ago.
“I wasn’t really discovered until 2020 when Brad Douglas, the owner of spidermancrawlspace.com, interviewed me on his YouTube channel,” said Wechtenhiser.
Since the interview, Wechtenhiser has been able to start doing articles for the popular website and present at conventions all over the place. He’s even interviewing to get on the MeTV show Collector’s Call.
“It’s more than just collectibles, it’s a part of my life. It brings me so much joy to be able to do this,” explained Wechtenhiser. “It’s a small part of my life, but it’s special. Of course, Jesus, my family, health and my job come first, but I think I’d put it in the top five most important things.”
In fact, the first time that Wechtenhiser sold a piece of his collection was to buy an engagement ring for his wife. Then came “The Great Purge” of his collection when, like a true family man, Wechtenhiser sold around 400 pieces of his collection to pay for their wedding, home and future.
“We struggled when I was a kid, but mom always made sure I could get comics. So it brings me so much joy to now be able to make people smile, laugh or cry with my stories,” said Wechtenhiser. “To have an impact on people whether they’re a fan or not has definitely made my life much richer.”
Wechtenhiser is currently working on a book about his experiences. Updates are available on his website, spideyandme.com.