BLOSSBURG – Southern Tioga School board voted to approve its proposed final 2023-24 budget during Monday’s meeting here, but it was a split vote on the proposed tax increase.
The vote on the $39.7 million budget itself was unanimous, but the vote on the 2.5% tax increase was 7-2, according to superintendent Sam Rotella. Chad Riley and Ivan Erway voted against the tax increase, he added.
That will increase millage to 18.74 in Tioga County and 18.88 in Lycoming County.
The state’s total Farmstead/Homestead reduction this year is $825,662, business manager Bonnie Thompson said but added that she didn’t have individual county reduction figures as of the meeting and would present them in June.
Riley made his case for a zero increase in taxes, and Erway said he thought it was a good budget but “doesn’t like property taxes,” and presented his case for finding other ways, Rotella said.
Four people spoke prior to the vote, two asking for no tax increase and two others who wanted board members to “be cautious.”
“The conversation was that ‘this is not the time to raise taxes,’ with others wanting to keep it low bearing in mind the upcoming building project,” Rotella said.
Numbers of students eligible for free and reduced meals seemed to back up the concern about increasing taxes.
As of April 30, 54% of students at Liberty Elementary are eligible; 47% at NP-LHS; 54% at NP-MHS; 63% at Blossburg Elementary; 60% at W.L. Miller, for an average of 56% across the district eligible for free and reduced meals.
Enrollment at the beginning of May was also down to 1,691 from the beginning of the year, when it was 1,729.
Rotella lamented the funding formula for charter schools that determines what the district receives from the state is off and said he wished it “was a little more in line with what we’re paying.”
“Some type of charter school reform would really help our district. Our enrollment is down, cyber charter has flat lined, but there are still 70 students in that,” he said.
The board next meets in a work session June 5, and will vote on the final budget June 8, 6:30 p.m.