BLOSSBURG – Southern Tioga School board voted to approve its proposed final 2023-24 budget during Monday’s meeting here, but it was a split vote on the proposed tax increase.

The vote on the $39.7 million budget itself was unanimous, but the vote on the 2.5% tax increase was 7-2, according to superintendent Sam Rotella. Chad Riley and Ivan Erway voted against the tax increase, he added.

